Scheelhaase joins Iowa State staff

The Illinois football program's all-time leader in total offense had spent the past three seasons assisting his alma mater in various ways.

But Nathan Scheelhaase won't be anymore after Iowa State announced on Thursday afternoon it had hired the former Illini quarterback to become the Cyclones' running backs coach.

"Nate will be a valuable addition to our staff," Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell said in a release. "I feel Nate is a rising star in this profession. He is energetic, has a high football I.Q., and will fit in perfectly with our current staff. We can't wait for Nate to get started here at Iowa State."

The 27-year-old Scheelhaase spent the 2015 season serving as the Illini's running backs coach under interim coach Bill Cubit and spent the past two seasons as an offensive analyst on Lovie Smith's staff.

Scheelhaase became the only Illinois quarterback to lead the Illini to bowl wins in consecutive seasons when he helped Illinois win the 2010 Texas Bowl and the 2011 Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl.

He was a key part of Ron Zook's 2009 recruiting class at Illinois and after redshirting the 2009 season, became a four-year starter at quarterback for Illinois. He amassed 10,634 total yards of offense during his Illini career, throwing for 8,568 yards (third in school history) and rushing for 2,066 yards (second-most by an Illinois quarterback in program history).

Scheelhaase has a connection with Iowa State since Campbell, the former offensive coordinator at Toledo, coached with former Illinois coach Tim Beckman when both were at Toledo.

Beckman coached Scheelhaase for the 2012 and 2013 seasons before Scheelhaase graduated.

Two former Illini football staff members who were at Illinois during Scheelhaase's playing career are also on Campbell's staff at Iowa State.

Alex Golesh is Iowa State's tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator and was on the Illini's staff for Scheelhaase's final two seasons before the two coached together at Illinois during the 2015 season.

Aaron Hillman, the Cyclones' director of player development, was the Illini's strength and conditioning coach from 2012-2015, overlapping Scheelhaase's time with the program as a player and coach.