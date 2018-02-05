Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Lovie adds to 2018 class
Mon, 02/05/2018 - 9:35am | Matt Daniels

The majority of the 2018 recruiting class is already signed for the Illini.

Yet Lovie Smith's program added to its haul on Sunday by picking up verbal commitments from three-out-of-state players, including quarterback Matt Robinson.

Robinson is a 6-foot-1, 175-pound dual-threat quarterback from JSerra Catholic High School in San Juan Capistrano, Calif. He held offers from several FCS schools before Illinois offered him on Saturday and he committed roughly 24 hours later.

Joining Robinson on Sunday was another skill position player from California in Kenyon Sims. 

Sims is a 5-11, 195-pound running back from San Diego and is a former Utah commit. He held offers from Arizona, Colorado State, Hawaii, Nevada and Washington State, among others.

Illinois added to its defensive line on Sunday with a verbal commitment from Ezekiel Holmes, a 6-5, 205-pound defensive end from Wichita Falls, Texas.

Holmes held other offers from Air Force and Washington State.

Illinois signed 18 players in the early signing period shortly before Christmas, but Robinson, Sims and Holmes are the first three commits since that signing period. The rio can sign with Illinois starting on Wednesday.

Moonpie wrote 9 hours 47 min ago

A tiny quarterback and a skinny defensive end.

We will win!

jjohnson wrote 9 hours 4 min ago

"Skinny" as a high school senior does not mean "skinny" as a red-shirt sophomore, nor does "defensive end" in high school preclude "outside LB" in college. But go ahead and be grumpy.

When Illinois last won the Rose Bowl ('63 team, '64 Rose Bowl) one of the defensive ends weighted less than 170 (Rich Callaghan) if I am not mistaken. Different era, and please do not "Oh Loren" me!