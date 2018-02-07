LIVE! Signing Day: Part II

Quarterback depth gets another boost with another Californian.

Matthew Robinson, Quarterback

6-foot-1, 180 pounds

San Juan Capistrano, Calif.

JSerra Catholic

Rivals: 2*

247Sports: 2*

Other offers: Coastal Carolina, Dayton, Florida International, Montana, Northern Arizona

Of note: Once committed to Montana, Robinson flipped to the Illini on Sunday — 24 hours after receiving his offer. While considered a dual threat quarterback, the California native did more passing (2,417 yards, 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions) than running (113 yards, three touchdowns) during his senior season.

Watch these highlights. QB @Matt_Robinson5 can throw it and run it. pic.twitter.com/ee6DmNZnHb — Illini Football (@IlliniFootball) February 7, 2018

****

Illinois taps California again. Although does getting this Cali linebacker mean Merlin Robertson will end up elsewhere?

Jacob Hollins, Linebacker

6-foot-2, 215 pounds

Fresno, Calif.

Central East

Rivals: 3*

247Sports: 2*

Other offers: Azusa Pacific, Fresno State, Idaho

Of note: Hollins was the second-leading tackler at Fresno Central East last fall with 136, including a dozen tackles for loss. He also had five sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two passes defended and an interception for the Grizzlies.

****

The first February signee is on board, and it's the player that's waited the longest to make things official.

Coran Taylor, Quarterback

6-foot-3, 205 pounds

Peoria

Peoria

Rivals: 3*

247Sports: 3*

Other offers: Illinois State, Miami (Ohio)

Of note: Taylor was the first 2018 prospect to commit to Illinois, doing so in April 2017. A dual threat quarterback, the 2016 Class 5A state champ passed for 1,546 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions last fall and rushed for 1,048 yards and 14 more touchdowns for the Lions.

****

Early February used to be one of the moments in college football. A full winter of the coaching carousel spinning and recruits committing and de-commiting led up to a singular moment: National Signing Day.

This year's a little bit different. The advent of the early signing period certainly changed things. The vast majority of 2018 prospects signed in December. Now, February — today — will be used to finalize classes. Like at Illinois where a handful of recruits are expected to sign and join the 18 that did so before Christmas.

Can't wait to add to this group on Wednesday.



Signing Day, Round



https://t.co/TnGVjReBCa pic.twitter.com/GzhvjsqCmh — Illini Football (@IlliniFootball) February 7, 2018

Illinois' quarterback situation — at least when it comes to depth — is set to be solved today with both Coran Taylor and Matt Robinson on deck to join the Illini. The lone question mark is at linebacker. Will Illinois land four-star Californian Merlin Robertson? What's the next move if that doesn't happen?

Stay tuned right here at IlliniHQ.com throughout the day for updates when each new Illini makes things official.