LIVE! Signing Day: Part II
Quarterback depth gets another boost with another Californian.
Cali kid can sling it
Matthew Robinson, Quarterback
6-foot-1, 180 pounds
San Juan Capistrano, Calif.
JSerra Catholic
Rivals: 2*
247Sports: 2*
Other offers: Coastal Carolina, Dayton, Florida International, Montana, Northern Arizona
Of note: Once committed to Montana, Robinson flipped to the Illini on Sunday — 24 hours after receiving his offer. While considered a dual threat quarterback, the California native did more passing (2,417 yards, 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions) than running (113 yards, three touchdowns) during his senior season.
Illinois taps California again. Although does getting this Cali linebacker mean Merlin Robertson will end up elsewhere?
NLI No. 2 is in
Jacob Hollins, Linebacker
6-foot-2, 215 pounds
Fresno, Calif.
Central East
Rivals: 3*
247Sports: 2*
Other offers: Azusa Pacific, Fresno State, Idaho
Of note: Hollins was the second-leading tackler at Fresno Central East last fall with 136, including a dozen tackles for loss. He also had five sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, two passes defended and an interception for the Grizzlies.
From Cali to the #Illini
The first February signee is on board, and it's the player that's waited the longest to make things official.
Coran Taylor, Quarterback
6-foot-3, 205 pounds
Peoria
Peoria
Rivals: 3*
247Sports: 3*
Other offers: Illinois State, Miami (Ohio)
Of note: Taylor was the first 2018 prospect to commit to Illinois, doing so in April 2017. A dual threat quarterback, the 2016 Class 5A state champ passed for 1,546 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions last fall and rushed for 1,048 yards and 14 more touchdowns for the Lions.
Electric highlight tape and off-the-charts stats.
Early February used to be one of the moments in college football. A full winter of the coaching carousel spinning and recruits committing and de-commiting led up to a singular moment: National Signing Day.
This year's a little bit different. The advent of the early signing period certainly changed things. The vast majority of 2018 prospects signed in December. Now, February — today — will be used to finalize classes. Like at Illinois where a handful of recruits are expected to sign and join the 18 that did so before Christmas.
Can't wait to add to this group on Wednesday.
Signing Day, Round
Illinois' quarterback situation — at least when it comes to depth — is set to be solved today with both Coran Taylor and Matt Robinson on deck to join the Illini. The lone question mark is at linebacker. Will Illinois land four-star Californian Merlin Robertson? What's the next move if that doesn't happen?
Stay tuned right here at IlliniHQ.com throughout the day for updates when each new Illini makes things official.
