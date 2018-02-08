Former Illini donates $5 million for performance center

Stu Levenick's Illini memories

CHAMPAIGN — Former Illinois captain and offensive MVP Stu Levenick and his wife, Nancy, have donated $5 million toward the construction of the Illinois Football Performance Center, the university announced Thursday afternoon. Levenick, a former walk-on who ultimately was selected in the ninth round of the 1976 NFL Draft, will have his name grace the "Levenick Auditorium" in the performance center.

"Stu and Nancy represent everything you ask for in alumni," Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said in a release. "They believe wholeheartedly in the value of a University of Illinois education and specifically how the student-athlete experience provides a positive impact on their future. Stu epitomizes the character we instill in our student-athletes. He arrived on this campus as a walk-on, and his drive and determination developed him into the team's offensive MVP.

"I think he will be the first to tell you that his time as a student-athlete shaped his future success and paying it forward to future classes of students is a big motivator in their gift to this project. We are so incredibly thankful to them for sharing in our vision for this program."

The Illinois Football Performance Center is currently under construction and will give the program a 107,650 square foot facility adjacent and connected to the Irwin Indoor Practice Facility. The performance center will feature new and expanded strength and conditioning and sports medicine space, coaches' offices, position meeting rooms, player development areas, locker rooms, and other areas for recruiting and prospect hosting.