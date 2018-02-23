Smith fills out staff with hiring of Byrd

Illinois football coach Lovie Smith has filled out his coaching staff.

Illinois announced on Friday afternoon that Smith has hired Gill Byrd as the Illini's safeties coach, making Byrd the 10th assistant coach at Illinois.

The NCAA passed new legislation last spring allowing coaching staffs to have 10 assistant coaches.

Byrd will work with the Illini's safeties, a position Donnie Abraham had last season. Abraham will shift to coaching cornerbacks for the 2018 season.

"We've spent several seasons together in the NFL and I envision Gill bringing a great combination of knowledge and enthusiasm to our program," Smith said in a statement. "He will be a terrific influence on the young men he coaches, and, as good a coach as he is, he is probably an even better person."

Byrd, a former first-round NFL draft pick, spent the 2017 season with the Buffalo Bills as the team's defensive backs coach.

He worked from 2003-15 with the Rams, Bears and Bucs. He was on Smith's staffs in Chicago and Tampa Bay.

Byrd played 10 years with the San Diego Chargers, retiring in 1993 after compiling 42 interceptions and 546 interception return yards, team records that still stand.

Byrd becomes the fourth new addition to Smith's coaching staff this offseason.

Smith fired former offensive coordinator Garrick McGee and Paul Williams in late December, while defensive line coach Mike Phair left for the same position with the Indianapolis Colts.

Byrd joins offensive coordinator Rod Smith, tight ends coach Cory Patterson and defensive line coach Austin Clark as new hires by Smith since January.

Spring practice is slated to start March 6 as the Illini try to improve upon a 2017 season that saw the program finish 2-10 overall and go 0-9 in Big Ten play.