Illini set spring practice schedule
The spring football practice schedule for Illinois is finalized.
The Illini, who open the 2018 season on Sept. 1 against Kent State at Memorial Stadium, will have the first of 15 scheduled spring workouts next Monday.
That is one of three days the Illini will have either meetings or walkthroughs, but no official practice on the field, during the next month.
The team will take a week off in March because of spring break.
An open practice on Saturday, April 7 is slated to run from noon to 2 p.m, which concludes spring ball.
The rest of the practices are closed to the public.
Here is the schedule:
Monday, March 5: Meeting/walkthrough
Tuesday, March 6: Practice from 7:30-9 a.m.
Thursday, March 8: Practice from 7:30-9 a.m.
Saturday, March 10: Practice from 12:30-2 p.m.
Sunday, March 11: Meeting/walkthrough
Monday, March 12: Practice from 7:30-9 a.m.
Wednesday, March 14: Practice from 7:30-9 a.m.
Friday, March 16: Practice from 7:30-9 a.m.
Tuesday, March 27: Practice from 7:30-9 a.m.
Wednesday, March 28: Practice from 7:30-9 a.m.
Thursday, March 29: Meeting/walkthrough
Friday, March 30: Practice from 7:30-9 a.m.
Tuesday, April 3: Practice from 7:30-9 a.m.
Friday, April 6: Practice from 5:30-7 p.m.
Saturday, April 7: Practice from noon to 2 p.m.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.