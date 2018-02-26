Illini set spring practice schedule

The spring football practice schedule for Illinois is finalized.

The Illini, who open the 2018 season on Sept. 1 against Kent State at Memorial Stadium, will have the first of 15 scheduled spring workouts next Monday.

That is one of three days the Illini will have either meetings or walkthroughs, but no official practice on the field, during the next month.

The team will take a week off in March because of spring break.

An open practice on Saturday, April 7 is slated to run from noon to 2 p.m, which concludes spring ball.

The rest of the practices are closed to the public.

Here is the schedule:

Monday, March 5: Meeting/walkthrough

Tuesday, March 6: Practice from 7:30-9 a.m.

Thursday, March 8: Practice from 7:30-9 a.m.

Saturday, March 10: Practice from 12:30-2 p.m.

Sunday, March 11: Meeting/walkthrough

Monday, March 12: Practice from 7:30-9 a.m.

Wednesday, March 14: Practice from 7:30-9 a.m.

Friday, March 16: Practice from 7:30-9 a.m.

Tuesday, March 27: Practice from 7:30-9 a.m.

Wednesday, March 28: Practice from 7:30-9 a.m.

Thursday, March 29: Meeting/walkthrough

Friday, March 30: Practice from 7:30-9 a.m.

Tuesday, April 3: Practice from 7:30-9 a.m.

Friday, April 6: Practice from 5:30-7 p.m.

Saturday, April 7: Practice from noon to 2 p.m.