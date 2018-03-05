Illinois receives large donation

A little more than a month after the Levenick family provided a generous donation towards the new Football Performance Center, another family has contributed a significant gift for the facility project for the Illinois football program.

The university announced on Monday afternoon an anonymous donation of $1 million toward the facility, which is slated to open in time for the 2019 season and be located on the east side of Memorial Stadium.

The anonymous donors cited a desire to provide improvements to the sports medicine capabilities available to the Illini athletes, according to the university.

In the new facility, the sports medicine and training area will grow to 11,075 square feet, an increase of nearly 8,000 square feet over the existing area. This part of the facility will include a complete hydrotherapy complex, a large area for training, recovery and rehabilitation, physicians' offices and large spaces for X-ray, body composition analysis and cast fabrication facilities.

"We are incredibly grateful for this generous gift, coming from a very loyal University of Illinois family," Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said in a statement. "Above all, they have a strong desire to impact the experience and the opportunity of our student-athletes. The pledge was far beyond anything we expected."

The philanthropic goal for the Football Performance Center is $30 million. The total cost estimates for the new facility, which will adjoin the south end of the Irwin Indoor Facility, is $79.2 million.

Stu and Nancy Levenick of Peoria made a $5 million donation towards the project last month.

Stu Levenick was the Illini’s team captain in 1975 and the auditorium in the new facility will be named Levenick Auditorium.