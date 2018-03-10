Four-star athlete picks Illini

CHAMPAIGN — Lovie Smith has a major building block to build his 2019 recruiting class on during the next 11 months. Illinois picked up its first prospect in the 2019 class Saturday afternoon with a commitment from four-star athlete Marquez Beason during a visit to campus.

Beason is a four-star recruit per both 247Sports and Rivals and ranked No. 54 and No. 78, respectively, by the two recruiting services. Listed as a wide receiver/cornerback by 247Sports and an athlete by Rivals, Beason is Smith's highest-ranked commit since taking the Illinois job two years ago this month.

Beason had narrowed his list to a top four of Illinois, Ohio State, LSU and Texas A&M on Feb. 25 from a list of 42 total FBS offers. In committing to Illinois, he's set to join former Bishop Dunne teammates Calvin Avery and Kievan Myers in Champaign, who are part of the Illini's incoming 2018 class.

Beason did a little bit of everything for the Falcons last fall. He caught 35 passes for 520 yards and eight touchdowns and also rushed 36 times for 320 yards and four touchdowns. He even completed 10 of 22 passes for 81 yards and another touchdown.

Beason was among the 53 junior prospects at Illinois' spring practice on Saturday.