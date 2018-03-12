Dorsey, Gay sitting out spring drills

TE Louis Dorsey during the Illinois football team's eighth day of practice at the Campus Rec fields in Urbana on Tuesday, August 8, 2017.

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois tight end Louis Dorsey and defensive end Isaiah Gay are not participating in spring drills because of off-the-the-field issues, coach Lovie Smith said this morning.

Dorsey and Gay played significant roles in 2017.

Dorsey had 22 catches for 395 yards and three touchdowns. Gay had 20 tackles, four for loss, including a sack.

"They are taking care of personal issues," Smith said. "Hopefully we will get them back after spring."

Smith wouldn't go into further details.