Lovie lands Bloomington product

Less than a week after Illinois football received a verbal commitment from Top 100 recruit Marquez Beason, Lovie Smith's program picked up a commitment from its first in-state product for the Class of 2019 on Friday.

Griffin Moore, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound junior from Bloomington, committed to the Illini on Friday morning.

Projected as a tight end in college, Illinois was the lone FBS offer for Moore, who also had an offer from Illinois State and interest from Ball State before committing to the Illini on Friday.

Moore played some quarterback, tight end and linebacker last fall for the Purple Raiders, who finished 4-5 and missed out on the playoffs.

Illinois has had 12 players from Bloomington High School letter with the program in the Illini's history, but the last one to do so was safety Justin Harrison, who played at Illinois from 2004 to 2007 and started 37 games with the Illini.