Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Wednesday, March 21, 2018 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News UPDATE: Ford County bombing suspects waive right to hearing

Is five-star recruit Illini-bound?
| Subscribe

More Illini Sports

Is five-star recruit Illini-bound?

Wed, 03/21/2018 - 12:45pm | Bob Asmussen

Recruiting questions? We're chatting today

Isaiah Williams, the top-rated junior in Missouri and among the top 40 nationally according to Rivals.com, is apparently ready to pick a college.

Illinois, which last week landed a 4-star Texas recruit, is in the mix.

Earlier this week on his Twitter page, the St. Louis Trinity Catholic star indicated so.

Williams has offers from Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Illinois, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas and others.

Williams played for current Illinois tight ends coach Cory Patterson last season at Trinity Catholic, earning Missouri Gatordate Player of the Year honors in the process.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Williams completed 83 of 135 passes for 1,898 yards and 29 touchdowns last season at Trinity.

Former Illini are pitching in via social media in an attempt to persuade Williams to choose Illinois.

Like current New Orleans Saints defensive back Justin Hardee.

And current Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot.

Illinois currently has two commits in the Class of 2019 in Dallas Bishop Dunne athlete Marquez Beason, a Top 100 recruit, and Bloomington athlete Griffin Moore.

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments

Moonpie wrote 1 hour 46 min ago

So, the kid is supposed to pick losing under Lovie Dovie over winning big at Clemson, Ohio State at al? Seriously? And if he does select the Illini--will there hen be actual buzz and not just what the Cheerleader Gazo sportywriters ae trying to manufacture?

Believe it when/if he signs.

BART15 wrote 36 min 6 sec ago

What year did you get fired?