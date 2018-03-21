Is five-star recruit Illini-bound?
Isaiah Williams, the top-rated junior in Missouri and among the top 40 nationally according to Rivals.com, is apparently ready to pick a college.
Illinois, which last week landed a 4-star Texas recruit, is in the mix.
Earlier this week on his Twitter page, the St. Louis Trinity Catholic star indicated so.
Friday.....
— Isaiah Williams (@i_williams11) March 20, 2018
Williams has offers from Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Illinois, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas and others.
Williams played for current Illinois tight ends coach Cory Patterson last season at Trinity Catholic, earning Missouri Gatordate Player of the Year honors in the process.
The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Williams completed 83 of 135 passes for 1,898 yards and 29 touchdowns last season at Trinity.
Former Illini are pitching in via social media in an attempt to persuade Williams to choose Illinois.
Like current New Orleans Saints defensive back Justin Hardee.
All them schools already got top recruits come start YOUR OWN LEGACY at Illinois! And become a legend https://t.co/rRKeXDksmp
— Justin Hardee (@jhardee_19) March 20, 2018
And current Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dawuane Smoot.
You comin to champaign right?!? #illini https://t.co/MqqLcCmxnN
— Dawuane Smoot (@Bigsmoot_94) March 20, 2018
Illinois currently has two commits in the Class of 2019 in Dallas Bishop Dunne athlete Marquez Beason, a Top 100 recruit, and Bloomington athlete Griffin Moore.
Believe it when/if he signs.
