Illini land USC receiver

A week after landing a graduate transfer quarterback, Illinois has picked up a transfer receiver.

Jalen Greene, a 6-foot-2, 200-pounder, announced on Twitter today that he will be joining the Illini.

Committed to the University of Illinois, excited to get around these group of men, lets get to work !!!! — Jalen Greene (@classicJG) March 22, 2018

Greene enrolled at Southern Cal in spring 2014 with a plan to play quarterback. A dual-threat quarterback at Serra High School in Gardena, Calif., Greene redshirted in 2014.

He moved to receiver in 2015, catching 10 passes for 105 yards and starting three games. The Trojans also used his quarterback skills, with Greene completing 3 of 4 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown.

In 2016, Greene caught eight passes in 13 games as a backup. In '17, Greene caught eight passes for 98 yards in 10 games.

Virginia Tech quarterback A.J. Bush announced his plans to transfer to Illinois last week, and Greene is the second graduate transfer recevier the Illini have added this offseason.

Former Appalachian State receiver Shaedon Meadors transferred this past winter and is currently going through spring practices with the Illini.