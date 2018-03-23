Five-star recruit Williams picks Illinois

Isaiah Williams is coming to Illinois.



And Lovie Smith has landed the biggest recruit since the Illinois coach arrived in Champaign a little more than two years ago.



The St. Louis Trinity Catholic quarterback verbally committed to Illinois on Friday morning, choosing the Illini ahead of offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, LSU, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Penn State and many others.



The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Williams is listed as a five-star recruit by 247sports and a four-star recruit by Rivals.com.



Rated the No. 37 player nationally by Rivals.com, Williams is the highest-ranked player to pick the Illini since No. 24 Arrelious Benn and No. 26 Martez Wilson in 2007. The Illinois class was ranked No. 20 that year.



Williams was Missouri’s Gatorade Player of the Year in 2017 after throwing for 1,898 yards and 29 touchdowns, helping Trinity Catholic to a 9-1 record and a spot in the third round of the Class 2 playoffs. He also rushed for 383 yards and two touchdowns.



Williams is committed to play in the 2019 Under Armour All-America game, one of the premier all-star games in the country.



His high school coach last season at Trinity, Cory Patterson, is now the tight ends coach at Illinois, with Smith hiring Patterson in January.



Illinois is the first college coaching job for Patterson, who led Trinity Catholic for the past three seasons.



Williams is the third commit in the Class of 2019 for Illinois. Marquez Beason, a Top 100 recruit out of Texas, committed to Illinois on March 10.



A four-star recruit from Dallas Bishop Dunne, Beason could see time at either cornerback or wide receiver at Illinois.



Last Friday, Bloomington product Griffin Moore became the first in-state pledge for Smith’s next recruiting class. The 6-4, 225-pound Moore played quarterback, tight end and linebacker last season at Bloomington, but is projected as a tight end or H-back at Illinois.



Illinois is coming off a 2-10 finish in 2017 and the first 0-9 Big Ten finish in school history. Smith is 5-19 in two seasons.



He made significant changes to his coaching staff after the season, firing offensive coordinator Garrick McGee and replacing him with longtime Rich Rodriguez assistant Rod Smith. Patterson joins Smith on the offensive staff, while Gill Byrd (safeties) and Austin Clark (line) are now with the defense.



Lovie Smith enters the third year of a six-year contract scheduled to pay him $21 million total.