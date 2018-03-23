Social media reacts to Williams' commitment

Isaiah Williams made plenty of Illinois fans happy on Friday morning by verbally committing to Lovie Smith's program.

The five-star quarterback in the Class of 2019 from St. Louis Trinity Catholic did so in a one-minute video posted to his Twitter account shortly before 8 a.m.

Since then, reactions have poured in swift with Illinois landing its biggest recruit in more than a decade.

This from former Illini quarterback Juice Williams, whose first name is Isiah and had a special request for the younger Williams.

@i_williams11 welcome to the #Illini tribe! From one Isiah to another Isaiah, you made a great decision today, congrats! My only request, go wear the #7 jersey - I. Williams... It’ll be a special uniform for you as well. #PassingTheTorch pic.twitter.com/EyjVLfreoA — Juice Williams (@juicewilliamsqb) March 23, 2018

And this from Illinois coach Lovie Smith, who has made a more concerted effort to recruit in the St. Louis area since he was hired in March 2016.

Always good when we get one from the #314 #Illini — Lovie Smith (@LovieSmith) March 23, 2018

And this from fellow Illinois commit Marquez Beason, a top 100 recruit from Texas who was the first Class of 2019 commit to pick the Illini when he did so on March 10.

Williams is the third commit right now for the Illini, who are now ranked 17th in Rivals.com's team rankings and 24th in the 247sports composite team rankings after Williams' commitment.