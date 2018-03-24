Five-star Williams picks Illini — then goes to class

Photo by: Rick Ulreich/courtesy of STLhighschoolsports.com St. Louis Trinity Catholic junior Isaiah Williams, a five-star quarterback, committed to the Illinois football team on Friday — a big coup for Lovie Smith on the recruiting trail.

ST. LOUIS — What did Isaiah Williams do to celebrate his college commitment?

Well, he went to class. And later Friday, track practice.

Easter break isn't until next week at St. Louis Trinity Catholic. So, after his 7:55 a.m. Twitter announcement that he will play football at Illinois, the junior quarterback had a full day of work to do.

"The buzz has been brewing about it for a little bit," new Trinity coach Terrence Curry said.

The decision didn't surprise the many Williams fans at the school. Trinity's former coach Cory Patterson is now on Lovie Smith's staff at Illinois, hired in January as the tight ends coach.

"They have a good, personal relationship," Curry said. "That really played a part.

"Coach Cory is a father figure for Isaiah. That's a hard sway for any recruiter to come in and try to break that bond. That's a lifelong bond. It was kind of a no-brainer to Isaiah."

Another important factor was Williams wanting to play quarterback in college.

"Illinois is giving him that opportunity and I think with his talent and his ability he brings and the fine young man that he is, he can not only bring a good quarterback presence to Illinois, but a presence all around." Curry said. "He's a great kid, great athlete, he's going to work hard and he's going to bring something different to the table.

"I feel like he can be a guy at the quarterback position that Illinois can build around."

Word of Williams' commitment got around in a flash. In St. Louis and beyond.

"I have a good friend and his family and kids are all Illinois graduates," Curry said. "He's down in Florida with his son and he called me and said 'Your quarterback is coming to Illinois.' This was before Isaiah made the announcement."

Williams, rated a five-star recruit by 247 Sports and a four-star recruit by Rivals, picked the Illini over offers from national powers like Alabama, Clemson and Oklahoma.

"Some were talking defensive back, some were talking wide receiver," Curry said. "Too many weren't talking quarterback. At least Illinois is giving him that chance. If it doesn't work for him, he can go anywhere and play on the field. As much talent as we have, he was our best quarterback and our best wide receiver and our best cornerback. That's how good he is as a football player."

One knock against Williams as a quarterback is his height. He checks in at 5 feet, 11 inches and weighs around 170 pounds now.

Curry has seen quarterbacks 6-0 and under succeed at a high level. He played at Missouri with Chase Daniel, who has been in the NFL since 2009.

"He's making money playing quarterback," Curry said. "Isaiah, with his talent, it will make up for some of the measurables."

Williams is a good student. Northwestern, Notre Dame and Stanford are among the schools that made offers.

"The first thing they'll look at is a transcript before they can talk to you," Curry said. "He had all them in his pocket as far as reaching out to him. They wanted him to come."

Though he won't arrive until 2019, Williams is joining a program that has been short on success in recent years. The Illini are 5-19 with Smith as head coach and haven't had a winning season since 2011.

"I've had talks with him about that," Curry said. "When I went to Mizzou, we had a few down seasons and coaching turnover. My class, we had to be the builders and set the foundation for the future. He understands that. I said 'You can be that guy that goes to Illinois, make a name for yourself and be the face of the program and go beat Ohio State.'"

The last Illinois quarterback to beat Ohio State chimed in about Williams.

Isiah "Juice" Williams congratulated the new recruit on Twitter. And had a suggestion for his number in C-U.

"From one Isiah to another Isaiah, you made a great decision today, congrats!" Juice Williams wrote. "My only request, go wear the #7 jersey — ... It'll be a special uniform for you as well."

The commitment also caught the attention of recruiting analysts.

Allen Trieu, an expert for 247 Sports, has been following the commitment game since 2005. He doesn't remember one like this.

"I tried to find a comparable commitment in the Big Ten in the past five to 10 years," Trieu said. "I'm struggling to find one. For a team in Illinois' situation, given their record last year and where they are as a program and the levels to which they've been recruiting, there hasn't been a team in their situation that has signed a kid who was a four- or five-star type recruit.

"Symbolically, off the field, it really feels about as significant of a commitment as they could pick up at this time. That's all without talking about what a great athlete this kid is."

Williams started playing varsity football early in his career.

"He's proven himself to be one of the best athletes in the country," Trieu said.

Trinity wasn't a power when Williams arrived. Now, the school wins early and often.

"He has definitely made his teammates better," Trieu said.