Browns coach stopping by Illinois coaches clinic

CHAMPAIGN — Want to know who will be the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft? The featured speaker at Friday's Illinois High School Football Coaches Association clinic has the answer.

Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson will talk at the clinic, which takes place at the Hilton Garden Inn in Champaign, late Friday morning. Coming off a winless season, the Browns will pick first in the draft later this month and are expected to take a quarterback. They also have the fourth pick in the first round.

Illinois coach Lovie Smith has known Jackson for years.

"Most of the guys in the NFL right now, we all kind of started out in college at the same time," Smith said. "Hue, the situation he is in, what a great opportunity for him. We understand what happened last year, but eyes will be on them.

"It will be good for our high school coaches to get a chance to talk to him. Each year, we try to bring in someone in that we think the coaches would like to see. They'll like his message."

The high school coaches will be in Champaign-Urbana starting Thursday.

Jackson's talk is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Friday at the Hilton Garden Inn ballroom.

Smith said the clinic is valuable for the Illinois program. On many levels.

First, it gives the Illini staff a chance to talk to guys coaching some of the top players in the state. Players Illinois wants to recruit.

There is also value in talking about football and exchanging ideas.

"Over 30 of our high school coaches have sent us one of their guys to play for us," Smith said. "We're the flagship university of the state. So to have the clinic here and get everybody in town is pretty special for us."

Catching on

In 2016, Shaedon Meadors had a productive season at Appalachian State, grabbing 45 passes for 716 yards and two scores. But injuries forced him to redshirt during the 2017 season and he came to Illinois as a graduate transfer.

"It's been pretty good," the South Carolina native said. "Still learning. You never stop learning. Coming into a new offense and a new program, coaches expect different things of you. That's really the main point right now, trying to adapt."

Meadors was recruited as a high school player by Illinois running backs coach Thad Ward.

"We just connected and I came down here, felt like it was a good fit," Meadors said.

Meadors is working on his masters in sports management. He is also learning his way around Champaign-Urbana, which is quite a bit bigger than Boone, N.C. (population 18,834).

"Boone, there's not many places you can get lost," Meadors said. "Here, it's a lot different. You can get lost anywhere. I'm still trying to figure my way around."

Back to work

Receivers Ricky Smalling and Sam Mays, who missed most of the spring with injuries, practiced Tuesday.

"The passing games looks a little different with Sam and Ricky out there," Smith said.

Smalling was the team's leader in receiving yards with 510 as a freshman and tied with Malik Turner for the team high in catches with 31.

Missing piece

Safety Bennett Williams, who left the field early during Friday's practice, didn't participate on Tuesday. Williams led the team in interceptions as a freshman with three and was among the leading tacklers with 64.

"He's got an ankle injury," Smith said. "Probably not going to do anything else the rest of this spring, but nothing major."

Work to do

The Illini have two more spring practices on Friday and Saturday. The last practice starts at noon on Saturday and is open to the public, the only time fans will have a chance to see the team until the start of training camp in August.

"We're not saying this is a spring game because we're not going to go through all the special teams and all of that," Smith said. "For the most part, we're going to play football. It's going to be live football. The quarterbacks won't be live, but everything else should be, tackling and all that.

"It's a good chance for the fans that want to see our new offense. We won't have everything in, but they get a chance to see the look of our offense, the look of our defense and just the look of our football team as we go forward."

Talking basketball

Yes, Smith watched Villanova's win against Michigan in Monday's NCAA men's title game. He also watched Sunday's women's championship win by Notre Dame,

"I love the sport," Smith said. "There's been great Final Four basketball this entire weekend. For a football/basketball junkie like me, it was great."

Villanova's basketball team, which won its second title in three years, provides a blueprint for other championship teams. In any sport.

"I don't think they have a roster of one-and-done players," Smith said. "To me, I think there's still something to outworking your opponent. "