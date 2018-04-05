Allegretti family makes donation

Carl Allegretti has been a constant at every Illinois football game the last four seasons.

He has a reason to be. His son, Nick, is a fifth-year offensive lineman and two-year starter for the Illini.

On Thursday, the family announced a gift that will affect the future of the Illinois program even once Nick is done playing after the 2018 season.

The Allegretti family donated $250,000 towards the new football performance center, which is slated to open in time for the 2019 season on the east side of Memorial Stadium and adjoin the Irwin Indoor Facility.

This donation is on top of the $5 million already donated from Stu and Nancy Levenick, along with an anonymous donation of $1 million. The university's philanthropic goal for the $79 million project is $30 million.

Carl's wife, Tammy, is a University of Illinois graduate and his oldest son, Joe, graduate from the UI in 2016 before receiving his master's degree in accountancy in 2017.

"I step back and reflect upon what this school has done for both my boys and what the athletic program has done for Nick, it's just another way for us to give back for the opportunity that was given to us," Carl Allegretti said in a statement. "I believe that the University of Illinois builds leaders. I believe a student athlete has an added dimension to their leadership qualities. I don't care where you are in this world today in the state of Illinois, in the U.S., across the world, the world needs leaders, and they're coming from the University of Illinois."

Nick Allegretti has started every game the last two seasons along the offensive line for the Illini and was a team captain during the 2017 season.

"This gift is incredibly special to me," Illinois coach Lovie Smith said in a statement. "When you have a family of a current player make this type of commitment, it helps validate what we're working toward. The Allegrettis believe in Illinois and have shown their support in so many ways, not just to athletics. This gift tells us that they are true partners in creating something really special here at Illinois."