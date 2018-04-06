Illini football unveil new uniforms

Less than four years after a new rebrand, the Illinois football team will have a new look for the 2018 season.

The Illini introduced three new jerseys (navy blue, orange and white), three new pairs of pants (navy blue, orange and white) and one new helmet (orange) in addition to an all-new Gray Ghost uniform set on Friday morning.

The Illini have worn Gray Ghost uniforms each of the last four homecoming games in honor of Illini legend Red Grange.

The new look will be in place for the 2018 season, which starts on Sept. 1 at home against Kent State.

The team saw the new jerseys at 7:30 a.m. on Friday in a team meeting, with Nick Allegretti, Dele Harding and Tymir Oliver showcasing the new Nike uniforms.

The uniforms are from the Nike Vapor Untouchable line, with stretch-woven material, a seamless front and shoulders and laser perforation fabric instead of mesh.

The jerseys are inspired by the uniforms worn by the Illini during the Dick Butkus era in the 1960s.

The traditional block I logo remains prominent on both sides of the helmet and at the base of the collora. A two-column pattern is set in both the jerseys and the numbers as a nod to the historic columns at Memorial Stadium.

The updated orange helmet has a shade that more accurately matches the orange in the uniforms and no longer has a metallic matte finish.