Lovie, Illini land Chicago recruit
Earlier in the month, the Illinois football coaches held a clinic at Chicago Phillips.
Looks like it is paying off.
Joseph Thompson, a three-star cornerback from Phillips, made a commitment to Illinois on Wednesday night, announcing so via his Twitter account.
This is my state. Im staying home. Southside Legend... pic.twitter.com/G9hYrebsgU
— KING (@_JosephT6) April 25, 2018
Thompson picked the Illni over offers from Iowa State, Ball State, Eastern Michigan and Miami (Ohio).
Thompson, a 5-10, 160-pounder, becomes the fourth player in the 2019 class.
He joins quarterback Isaiah Williams from St. Louis Trinity Catholic, defensive back/receiver Marquez Beason from Dallas Bishop Dunne and tight end Griffin Moore from Bloomington.
Thompson, who helped Phillips win a Class 5A state title last November, made an earlier commitment to Iowa State before picking Illinois.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.