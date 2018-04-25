Lovie, Illini land Chicago recruit

Earlier in the month, the Illinois football coaches held a clinic at Chicago Phillips.

Looks like it is paying off.

Joseph Thompson, a three-star cornerback from Phillips, made a commitment to Illinois on Wednesday night, announcing so via his Twitter account.

This is my state. Im staying home. Southside Legend... pic.twitter.com/G9hYrebsgU — KING (@_JosephT6) April 25, 2018

Thompson picked the Illni over offers from Iowa State, Ball State, Eastern Michigan and Miami (Ohio).

Thompson, a 5-10, 160-pounder, becomes the fourth player in the 2019 class.

He joins quarterback Isaiah Williams from St. Louis Trinity Catholic, defensive back/receiver Marquez Beason from Dallas Bishop Dunne and tight end Griffin Moore from Bloomington.

Thompson, who helped Phillips win a Class 5A state title last November, made an earlier commitment to Iowa State before picking Illinois.



