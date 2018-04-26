Illini land receiver

Another day, another commitment for Lovie Smith's Illinois football program.

A day after landing Chicago Phillips cornerback Joseph Thompson, the Illini picked up St. Louis Trinity Catholic receiver Bryce Childress, rated a three-star recruit by Rivals.com, on Thursday.

The 5-foot-8, 163-pounder had offers from Iowa State, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisivlle, Nebraska, Syracuse and others.

Committed To the University of Illinois .... pic.twitter.com/o3zswzxXyW — Bryce Childress (@BryceC10_) April 26, 2018

He is the fifth Class of 2019 recruit to give Illinois a verbal commitment, joining wide receiver/defensive back Marquez Beason from Dallas Bishop Dunne, Trinity Catholic quarterback Isaiah Williams, Bloomington tight end Griffin Moore and Thompson.

Current Illinois tight ends coach Cory Patterson was the coach at Trinity before coming to Champaign, and it seems the hire by Smith this past January is already paying off with Childress and Williams on board.

Williams and Beason are Top 100 recruits in the country, with Williams the headliner in the class so far, picking Illinois ahead of more than 50 offers.