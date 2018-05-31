Illinois announces game times

Illinois announced times for six upcoming football games on Thursday afternoon, including night games at Memorial Stadium against Western Illinois and Penn State.

The Illini open Sept. 1 at 11 a.m. against Kent State in Champaign. The game will be televised by BTN.

The Sept. 8 game in Champaign against Western Illinois is at 6:30 p.m., also on BTN.

The Illinois-South Florida game on Sept. 15 is at 2:30 p.m. at Chicago's Soldier Field with BTN as the carrier.

The Big Ten opener on Sept. 21 against Penn State game is slated for an 8 p.m. kickoff at Memorial Stadium.

Other game times are Oct. 13 against Purdue (2:30 or 3 p.m.) in the Illini's homecoming game against the Boilermakers and on Oct. 20 when the Illini travel to play at Wisconsin at 11 a.m.

TV networks for those two Big Ten games will be announced later,