Illini trio up for Hall of Fame honors

ATLANTA -- Illinois greats Moe Gardner, Kevin Hardy and Simeon Rice are among the players on this year's College Football Hall of Fame ballot.



The ballot was released Monday morning by the National Football Foundation.



The 2018 Hall of Fame Class includes a teammate of Hardy and Rice.



Linebacker Dana Howard was selected by voters in the most recent balloting.



Howard was the first Illini picked for the Hall since 2005, when receiver David Williams wa selected.



There are 25 Big Ten players on this year's ballot, the most of any conference.



Gardner played at Illinois from 1987-90, becoming a two-time First Team All-American defensive tackle in 1989 and 1990, the same two years he won the Big Ten's Defensive Player of the Year accolade.



Both Hardy and Rice posted impressive credentials during their playing careers, too.



Hardy won the 1995 Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker, a year after Howard won it.



He is tied for fifth on the school's career sacks list with 18.



Hardy was the No. 2 overall picks in the 1996 NFL draft and spent nine years with the Jaguars, Cowboys and Bengals. He was All-Pro in 1999 with Jacksonville.



Rice is easily Illinois' career leader in tackles for loss with 69 and sacks with 44 1/2. Scott Davis, No. 2 on the sacks list, had 23.



Rice was the third player picked in the 1996 NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He spent 12 years in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl ring in Tampa Bay.



He was a four-time All-Pro and finished his career with 122 sacks.



He is considered a candidate to someday be selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.



National Football Foundation voters will select the 2019 College Football Hall of Fame class, which will be announced early next year.