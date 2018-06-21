Illini land 2019 running back

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois got a pair of 2019 commitments the last week of April when Chicago Phillips cornerback Joseph Thompson and Trinity Catholic (Mo.) wide receiver picked the Illini on consecutive days to push the class to five commits.

Then 57 days passed without any further commitments for Illinois. Spring became summer.

All-purpose back Kyron Cumby snapped that streak Thursday night. The three-star prospect out of Plano, Texas, announced his commitment on Twitter.

“I want to say thank you to my parents and family who have put in countless efforts to make me the best person and football player that I can be and who never gave up on me and saw something in me from the very beginning,” part of Cumby’s Twitter note read. “After long talks with my family, I am proud to announce that I’m committing to play for coach Lovie Smith and the University of Illinois.”

Cumby committed to Illinois over other offers from BYU, Colorado, Iowa State, Kansas, San Diego State, SMU, Texas State, Tulane, Tulsa, Utah State and Washington State.

Cumby has been a key part of the Plano High School offense the past two seasons. He rushed for 1,099 yards and 11 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2016 and was even more productive last fall in his junior season. The 5-foot-8, 165-pound back led Plano in rushing with 1,425 yards and 19 touchdowns on 156 carries last season. He was also the 7-4 Wildcats’ second-leading receiver with 30 receptions for 378 yards and three more touchdowns.

Cumby is Illinois’ is second commitment from Texas in the 2019 class, joining four-star athlete Marquez Beason out of Dallas Bishop Dunne. The Illini also signed four players out of Texas in the 2018 class.