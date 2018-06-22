In-state running back picks Illini

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois added to its future running back depth for the second day in a row Friday with a commitment from in-state recruit Nick Fedanzo. The three-star 2019 prospect announced his commitment on Twitter less than 24 hours after Plano, Texas, running back Kyron Cumby did the same.

"I am beyond excited to announce that I am going to be continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Illinois," Fedanzo wrote on Twitter. "I’d like to thank all of my coaches, family, and friends for helping me get to where I am today!"

The 6-foot, 200-pound Fedanzo plays for one of the top programs in Illinois in Montini Catholic. The Broncos have finished with 6-4 records the past two seasons, but that followed a seven-year streak under former coach Chris Andriano where they appeared in seven consecutive state title games. Montini Catholic won five state titles in that span.

Fedanzo committed to Illinois over a half dozen other offers. Air Force, Ball State, Georgetown, Kent State, South Dakota State and Western Illinois were all involved in his recruitment. The commitment now gives Illinois seven for the 2019 class, a group that ranks the Illini 52nd nationally and 13th in the Big Ten.