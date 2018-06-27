Football Performance Center fundraising gets another boost

CHAMPAIGN — Twelve different donors pledged their financial support to the Illinois Football Performance Center project, the Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics announced Wednesday morning. The gifts, checking in between $25,000 and $500,000, total $2.725 million. An additional $6.25 million had already been fundraised for the project.

"We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of these 12 friends of our program," Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said. "I am continuously encouraged by the commitment of the Illini Family and their belief in and passion for what we are building. At this pivotal time in our history, they realize the impact their gift can have on Illinois Football, and the impact successful football can have on our program and our university."

Three donors requested to remain anonymous. Others contributing were Dianne Anderson, John and Bonnie Dauer, Jim Dixon and Kathie Lockhart-Dixon, Gary Hein, Jim and Joyce Herbison, Bob and Diane Noelke, David and Sara Peterson, John Santogrossi and Jane Romweber Santogrossi and Richard and Peg Sykes.

"These 12 donors and their families are very dedicated to the vision we have to advance the Illinois football program," said Howard Milton, senior associate athletic director. "Each of these individuals is motivated to give for a variety of reasons, and each has a desire to make an impact on different aspects of the project. For all their support, we are very thankful."

One of the latest facility upgrades for the DIA, the Football Performance Center reached its next stage recently with its steel frame under construction at the six-month mark. Slated for completion before the 2019 season, the Football Performance Ceneter will give the Illini a 107,650 square foot facility adjoining the Irwin Indoor Practice Facility.