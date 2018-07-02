Illini football gets two commits

CHAMPAIGN — In-state recruiting remains a priority for Illinois coach Lovie Smith. He hit the state hard with his first class, landing 10 recruits, but had more limited success with the 2018 group.

Targeting the top players from Chicago Phillips, one of the top programs in the state, has worked out for Smith with his 2019 class. The Illini got a commitment Monday night from three-star Phillips wide receiver Fabian McCray and another from Washington transfer linebacker Camilo Eifler.

McCray is the second Phillips player to commit to Illinois in the Class of 2019, joining three-star cornerback Joseph Thompson. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound receiver is ranked as high as No. 9 in the state by Rivals.

“First and foremost, I would like to thank God for the academic and athletic ability he has blessed me with,” McCray wrote in a note posted to Twitter. “Second, I would like to thank all the programs that have recruited me and offered me a chance to play at the next level. I would also like to thank my family for always supporting every decision I have made. … With that said, I am proud to announce my commitment to the University of Illinois.”

McCray was Phillips’ leading receiver during its run to the 2017 Class 5A state title. He hauled in 43 passes for 621 yards and seven touchdowns, the last of which tied him for the team lead with Jahleel Billingsley. The four-star tight end is another Illini target in the 2019 class. McCray also had 45 tackles and seven interceptions playing as a cornerback during his junior season.

McCray is the eighth commit overall for Illinois in the Class of 2019 and fourth in-state addition. He’s also the fourth-highest ranked of the group behind Trinity Catholic (Mo.) quarterback Isaiah Williams, Bishop Dunne (Texas) cornerback Marquez Beason and Trinity Catholic wide receiver/cornerback Bryce Childress.

Illinois’ second commit Monday night fills a serious need for the 2019 season. Eifler, who will sit out the coming season because of his transfer and have two years of eligibility, will provide much needed depth at linebacker. The former four-star recruit has a connection to Illinois through defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson, who previously coached at Eifler’s alma mater Bishop O’Dowd in Oakland, Calif.

Eifler was ranked as high as No. 118 in the Class of 2016 and was regarded as the No. 11 outside linebacker prospect in the country by both Rivals and 247Sports when he signed with Washington. He redshirted the 2016 season and played in all 13 games in 2017 — finishing with six tackles — before announcing his decision to leave the Huskies in mid-May.