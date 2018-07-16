Big Ten announces Kickoff list

Three Chicago-area players will represent Illinois at next week's Big Ten Kickoff.

Receiver Mikey Dudek (Naperville), offensive lineman Nick Allegretti (Frankfort) and defensive lineman Jamal Milan (Chicago) will talk to the media and mingle with fans at the Chcago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile.

The 47th annual media event starts next Monday.

Each school sends three players, usually juniors or seniors. Six quarterbacks will be attending, including two from Purdue: David Blough and Elijah Sindelar.

The Illini report for training camp Aug. 3.