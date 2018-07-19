Illini training camp schedule set

The Illinois football team will open training camp in a little more than two weeks.

The full schedule was released on Thursday morning, with Lovie Smith's third Illini team planning to hold most of its practices during the two-week training camp at the Campus Recreation Fields in Urbana.

The Illini moved their training camp to this location, bordered by Florida and Goodwin Avenues in Urbana, prior to the 2017 season. Smith's first Illinois team in 2016 held training camp on the grass practice fields east of Memorial Stadium in a switch away from previous training camps held in Rantoul on the grounds of the former Chanute Air Force Base.

All training camp practices are open to the public and free to attend. Free parking is available in campus lot F23 just south of of the Florida Avenue Residence (FAR) Hall. Parking will not be allowed along Goodwin Avenue.

Here is the full rundown of practice times for the Illini:

Friday, Aug. 3: 3-5 p.m. at the Campus Rec Fields

Saturday, Aug. 4: 9-11 a.m. at the Campus Rec Fields

Monday, Aug. 6: 9-11 a.m. at the Campus Rec Fields

Tuesday, Aug. 7: 9-11 a.m. at the Campus Rec Fields

Wednesday, Aug. 8: 3-5 p.m. at the Campus Rec Fields

Thursday, Aug. 9: 9-11 a.m. at the Campus Rec Fields

Friday, Aug. 10: 9-11 a.m. at the Campus Rec Fields

Saturday, Aug. 11: 3-5 p.m. at the Campus Rec Fields

Monday, Aug. 13: 9-11 a.m. at the Campus Rec Fields

Tuesday, Aug. 14: 9-11 a.m. at the Campus Rec Fields

Wednesday, Aug. 15: 3-5 p.m. at the Campus Rec Fields

Thursday, Aug. 16: 9-11 a.m. at the Campus Rec Fields

Friday, Aug. 17: 9-11 a.m. at the Campus Rec Fields

Saturday, Aug. 18: 3-5 p.m. at Memorial Stadium

A Fan Appreciation Day will be held from 5-6 p.m. on Aug. 18 at Memorial Stadium, with autographs and photos on the Memorial Stadium turf with the Illini.

Practices may be closed to the public if they are moved indoors because of weather. Starting Monday, Aug. 20, all practices will be closed to the public.