LIVE! Big Ten Media Days

Penn State's James Franklin has a tough act to follow at the podium after Pat Fitzgerald. Franklin making a point to thank his players and their parents, adds that's not said enough. Franklin admits there are probably more question marks for his team this season than in the past couple seasons after losing a lot of production (see Barkley, Saquon). More questions, though, about defense in Franklin's opinion.

As a side note, Franklin has easily set the standard for longest opening statement early in the day. Even with four more coaches to go, I sort of doubt anybody tops him. Limits the number of questions he has to answer in this forum, although he will be available later for more interviews.

Penn State's James Franklin at the podium #B1GMediaDay pic.twitter.com/VfkKm2RyWJ — Adam Biggers (@AdamBiggers81) July 23, 2018

On Trace McSorley ...

Trace is really the first quarterback we've been with from the beginning — all the way back to the recruiting process. All he's done is won. He's been highly, highly productive and is universally respected. You know what you're going to get from Trace every day. Trace will obvioulsy have a lot of latitude. I think that's going to show up more during the week than we do on gameday. A lot of feedback and what he's seeing on film in terms of how we build the plan and how we're going to attack the opponent, attack the defense.

(Six minutes left for Franklin ... he's answered just one question. The filibustering continues).

On how he spends the offseason ...

We spend a lot of time on what is the next step for us. It's more about refining the things we're already doing. For you to have a program that's a consistent top 10 or top five program, you can't do it by just being good in one area. If you have weaknesses, that's what you need to spend your offseason doing is attacking those. The area I'm most proud of is how we've developed players. I think that's what we do best.

On CFP ...

I like the current system. I didn't have a whole lot of problem with the system before it. The biggest challenge with the system that we're in is it's subjective. You want to control as many of the variables as you possibly can. If we can get to a point where everybody is kind of playing under the same scenario, I think that would be the best situation. The same amount of conference games across the country. We're all playing FCS opponents or we're not. We're all playing Power 5 opponents. If we can control some of the variables, that will help the (committee).

****

Local favorite Pat Fitzgerald — now in his 13th season at Northwestern — next up at the podium. He hasn't mentioned the Wildcats as Chicago's Big Ten team yet, so maybe Northwestern has moved past that. It's a pretty bold claim to make and not just because Illinois is in the state, too. There are several programs that recruit Chicago as much (and sometimes better).

Fitzgerald did mention his team's current eight-game winning streak (and strong academics). The former is the longest in the FBS right now. The latter is a usual given.

On comparisons of Paddy Fisher to himself ...

I don't think that's fair to him. He's a much better athlete.

On capitalizing early this fall on winning streak ...

Let's not talk about the beginning of last year (2-3 record). It was a tough start. I think you hang your hat on your process and talk at length to your players. You have the challenge of the opener and going on the road (at Purdue). With the challenge comes an opportunity. I expect our guys to prepare properly in camp. I don't really have to motivate them a lot.

On betting and being transparent ...

First and foremost it's important we educate our guys on the issues surrounding gambling. The education piece is going to be really important. We have an injury report at Northwestern we've done for a number of years. I've been accused of sometimes being honest and sometimes being less than honest. I would agree with that, quite frankly.

On East vs. West ...

I think there's great competitive balance top to bottom in this league. In the West right now, there's incredibly well-coached football teams. You look at everybody in our conference, I think we're as competitive as anywhere in the country. We've got a winning record the last three years against the East. We're doing our part.

On new redshirt rule ...

I'm fired up about that rule. It's great for players. I was one of those below average guys that played as a true freshman. I was the best of the worst. ... The hardest year for any young player is the year he sits out when he comes to college. As we get into the meat of October and November, I think it gives us an opportunity to plug a guy in here or there to continue to have competitive depth.

****

The newest Big Ten coach kicks things off after Jim Delany. Let's just say the expectations at Nebraska are pretty high for former Cornhuskers quarterback Scott Frost in his return to Lincoln.

1st year Nebraska HC Scott Frost kicks off the coaches’ stage time at #B1GMediaDay pic.twitter.com/u4uheATe36 — Josh Helmholdt (@JoshHelmholdt) July 23, 2018

On his return ...

Nebraska, historically, belongs in the upper echelon of college football. It hasn't been accomplished to that degree (recently). I'm excited to start the process and get Nebraska where it belongs — to be competitive and compete for championships.

We've got an unbelievable coaching staff we brought from UCF. The decision wasn't just mine. It was going to affect a lot of people. It was a decision we all came to a consensus on. Nebraska's a place with unbelievable tradition.

On recruiting at Nebaska ...

The reception our coaches have gotten on the road has been even better than I expected. The kids are really drawn to us, and I've been pleased with how kids are responding. The parents all remember Nebraska as Nebraska. A lot of the kids don't remember that. It's our job to change that. We're in the process of making sure the kids we're going to recruit going forward see Nebraska as one of the top programs in the country.

On CFP ...

I've been pretty outspoken about the playoff. I've been on all sorts of sides of it. I think it's evolved, and the evolution has been great. It's hard to look at last year's college football season and not feel like an eight-team playoff isn't where we should go. That will always be my opinion. It might give a team like we had at UCF a shot. I think you could start the playoff earlier in December and not make the semifinal a bowl experience. I don't think it takes away from the regular season and the importance of that game.

On success in first season ....

If you measure success just on wins and losses, you're going to have some great moments in your life and some epic pitfalls. Day by day we're going to get better. Results take care of themselves if you're better every single time you go out to practice and better every single time you play a game. That's success to me.

****

We're underway in Chicago, and first up at the podium is Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany. There's a fairly strong case to be made that Delany is the top commissioner in the country right now considering the Big Ten TV deal is second to none. Now the conference just needs to not get shut out of the College Football Playoff.

On disparate East vs. West results ...

We've had two experiences with divisions. The first one was based on competitive balance in the last 20 years. To be honest, it wasn't received well. ... It has to do with a fan bases' natural inclination to see, even though conferences are larger, more geographic rivalries. I think you're going to see more and more competition between the two division (but went on to say no change likely coming in divisions).

On getting shut out of CFP ...

The committee's job is a difficult one. We do have four years of data, and it is true there have been (Big Ten) champions that have been excluded. We knew there would be champions excluded. It's a four-team playoff. I think there is a lot of reasons you decided to do what you do in scheduling. It's related to your fan base. It's related to strength of schedule. ... The committee has not selected a team with two losses in any conference. We continue to build a conference and be as good as we can be, and we think that includes playing each other as much as we can.

On gambling ...

I think we've got great students playing football. We trust them. They're young. We need to continue to educate them about the challenges associated with gambling and the importance of the integrity of the game. I don't think they're more vulnerable today than they were before the Sullivan case. We've got to double down on the education element.

On the issue of player availability, I don't call it an injury report as I think about it as player availability. I think we need to do that. I think we need to do that nationally. When players are unavailable, we should know that. I do think it's something we should do, and we probably should have done it before.

On Friday night games ...

It is an opportunity, I think. There are some conflicts with high schools, but we've been able to announce those games in advance and work with high school associations. I don't expect many more than the two additional games (this season).

On league finances ...

It allows for the development of venues, academic support, psychological support, travel. If you're a fan of a Big Ten institution, typically fans support not only football and basketball but Olympic and other sports. I think it allows us to recruit nationally. It allows us to have maximum financial packages as allowed by the NCAA. It simply allows for a platform that provides high quality education with athletic opportunities. They really are unequaled among the major conferences.

On transfer rules ...

I think there's been some evolution in the transfer areas. I think there needs to be some balance between the indiviaul and their flexibility to make a change and the instutition to have some stability. If we're doing a lot of the things we're doing, it seems to me there needs to be some balance between the individual and the institution. The direction that we've gone and the changes that we've made (no longer need release) have been good ones.

****

Greetings from the Windy City. The News-Gazette Media contingent is in Chicago for the next two days, as the college football season officially gets underway in the Midwest (and beyond) with Big Ten media days. All of our Illini coverage will come Tuesday, with Lovie Smith, Nick Allegretti, Jamal Milan and Mikey Dudek set for the second day in Chicago.

But we'll have plenty from today's opening round of podium appearances and interviews. Follow along all day — and then again tomorrow — for comprehensive coverage of the goings on from Chicago.

#B1GMediaDay press conferences kick off at 12:30 PM ET with Commissioner Jim Delany. Tune in to @BigTenNetwork for live coverage. pic.twitter.com/7YHZIhZAEm — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) July 23, 2018

The early news Monday morning was the Big Ten's preseason honors. The conference no longer does a preseason poll (a curious move) but they do query the Big Ten football media for some players to watch heading into the season. No Illini made the list, but that's not exactly a surprise given last year's 2-10 season.

EAST

Rashan Gary, Jr., DL, Michigan

Brian Lewerke, Jr., QB, Michigan STate

Nick Bosa, Jr., DE, Ohio State

J.K. Dobbins, So., RB, Ohio State

*Trace McSorley, Sr., QB, Penn State

WEST

Noah Fant, Jr., TE, Iowa

Stanley Morgan Jr., Sr., WR, Nebraska

Paddy Fisher, So., LB, Northwestern

T.J. Edwards, Sr., LB, Wisconsin

Jonathan Taylor, So., RB, Wisconsin

* — Unanimous selection

Of course, the Big Ten football media has you covered on a preseason poll, with the Cleveland Plain Dealer compiling it every summer. Our Bob Asmussen was one of the voters.

You can check out more of our recent football coverage here ...

— Bob Asmussen on the 2008 Rose Bowl reunion

— Danville kicker Caleb Griffin ready for Illini career

— Next in our countdown of Top 50 Illini ... Tymir Oliver

— Loren Tate's take on football success? It lies with the "Big Uglies"

Several of Illinois' 2018 opponents will appear today, with no rhyme or reason to how the teams are scheduled. The only difference this year is Illinois was scheduled for the second day. Teams of note today, though, are Nebraska (and new coach Scott Frost), Northwestern, Penn State, Purdue, Minnesota and Rutgers.

Of course, John Harbaugh is here, too. He's been a hit at Big Ten media days since his arrival at Michigan mainly because there's no telling what he'll say. (Although last year he was a bit more subdued) than in his Big Ten debut.

The interesting thing to watch this afternoon is which players draw the biggest media crowd. I've got a pretty good feeling that the Rutgers contingent will be pretty lonely during their turn in the interview room (they always are).

Some teams brought out the big guns, though. Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley — the preseason offensive player of the year — is probably the biggest draw today. Purdue's move to bring both of its quarterbacks stands as the most interesting story. Jeff Brohm hasn't decided on a starter, so both David Blough and Elijah Sindelar made the trip to Chicago. Odds are they both play this fall anyway.