Illini defensive back transferring

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois sophomore Evan Jones announced his intention to transfer from the program Thursday afternoon in a note on Twitter.

The Atlanta native redshirted the 2016 season and appeared in two games last fall. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound cornerback played primarily on special teams, making six tackles, before an injury sidelined him the last nine games of the season.

"The University of Illinois will always have a special place in my life for being my first home after graduating high school," Jones' note read. "However, as time has passed I feel that it is time for me to part ways with this institution. I would like to thank the former and current staff at University of Illinois for believing in me and allowing me to compete. Thank you for pushing me everyday, so that I could be better than I was the day before."

Jones could have up to four years of eligibility remaining if he's able to receive a medical hardship waiver for the 2017 season. He has received his permission to contact release.