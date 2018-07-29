Illini get another 2019 commitment

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois recruited the state of Florida hard for Lovie Smith's first two recruiting classes, especially for the incoming 2018 class that will officially begin their Illini careers when training camp starts Friday.

Texas and Missouri have been the 2019 hot spots for Illinois outside of the state, but the Illini added to their next class with a Florida prospect Sunday with a commitment from Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy's Seth Coleman.

Coleman is a 6-foot-4, 200-pound defensive end out of Melbourne, Fla., ranked as a two-star prospect by Rivals and unranked by 247Sports. He picked Illinois over offers from Navy, South Florida, Tulane, Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee State among a handful of other FCS programs.

Coleman is the 10th commit for the Illini in the 2019 class and the second in the last 48 hours after three-star Texas wide receiver Casey Washington committed Friday night.