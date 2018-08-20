Asmussen's Top 25: Wisconsin No. 1
Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is his preseason Top 25.
1. Wisconsin
2. Alabama
3. Georgia
4. Clemson
5. Ohio State
6. Penn State
7. Oklahoma
8. Miami
9. Michigan State
10. Auburn
11. Washigton
12. Stanford
13. Michigan
14. Virginia Tech
15. Notre Dame
16. USC
17. West Virginia
18. Mississippi State
19. Texas
20. Boise State
21. UCF
22. LSU
23. Florida State
24. TCU
25. Oregon
Today, the preseason Top 25 AP was released:
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press preseason college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and 2017 final ranking:
Record Pts Pv
1. Alabama (42) 13-1 1505 1
2. Clemson (18) 12-2 1476 4
3. Georgia 13-2 1350 2
4. Wisconsin (1) 13-1 1271 7
5. Ohio St. 12-2 1256 5
6. Washington 10-3 1215 16
7. Oklahoma 12-2 1173 3
8. Miami 10-3 1027 13
9. Auburn 10-4 1013 10
10. Penn St. 11-2 1012 8
11. Michigan St. 10-3 877 15
12. Notre Dame 10-3 804 11
13. Stanford 9-5 778 20
14. Michigan 8-5 773 NR
15. Southern Cal 11-3 543 12
16. TCU 11-3 533 9
17. West Virginia 7-6 511 NR
18. Mississippi St. 9-4 450 19
19. Florida St. 7-6 384 NR
20. Virginia Tech 9-4 351 24
21. UCF 13-0 312 6
22. Boise St. 11-3 292 22
23. Texas 7-6 216 NR
24. Oregon 7-6 148 NR
25. LSU 9-4 106 18
Others receiving votes: South Carolina 96, Florida 68, Utah 60, Oklahoma St. 51, FAU 38, Arizona 28, NC State 22, Texas A&M 21, Boston College 18, Northwestern 13, Kansas St. 10, Iowa St. 8, Houston 6, Memphis 3, Troy 2, Iowa 2, Kentucky 1, Arkansas St. 1, Fresno St. 1.
