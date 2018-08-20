Asmussen's Top 25: Wisconsin No. 1

Illinois football beat writer Bob Asmussen is a voting member of The Associated Press Top 25 panel. Here is his preseason Top 25.

1. Wisconsin

2. Alabama

3. Georgia

4. Clemson

5. Ohio State

6. Penn State

7. Oklahoma

8. Miami

9. Michigan State

10. Auburn

11. Washigton

12. Stanford

13. Michigan

14. Virginia Tech

15. Notre Dame

16. USC

17. West Virginia

18. Mississippi State

19. Texas

20. Boise State

21. UCF

22. LSU

23. Florida State

24. TCU

25. Oregon

Today, the preseason Top 25 AP was released:

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press preseason college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and 2017 final ranking:

Record Pts Pv

1. Alabama (42) 13-1 1505 1

2. Clemson (18) 12-2 1476 4

3. Georgia 13-2 1350 2

4. Wisconsin (1) 13-1 1271 7

5. Ohio St. 12-2 1256 5

6. Washington 10-3 1215 16

7. Oklahoma 12-2 1173 3

8. Miami 10-3 1027 13

9. Auburn 10-4 1013 10

10. Penn St. 11-2 1012 8

11. Michigan St. 10-3 877 15

12. Notre Dame 10-3 804 11

13. Stanford 9-5 778 20

14. Michigan 8-5 773 NR

15. Southern Cal 11-3 543 12

16. TCU 11-3 533 9

17. West Virginia 7-6 511 NR

18. Mississippi St. 9-4 450 19

19. Florida St. 7-6 384 NR

20. Virginia Tech 9-4 351 24

21. UCF 13-0 312 6

22. Boise St. 11-3 292 22

23. Texas 7-6 216 NR

24. Oregon 7-6 148 NR

25. LSU 9-4 106 18

Others receiving votes: South Carolina 96, Florida 68, Utah 60, Oklahoma St. 51, FAU 38, Arizona 28, NC State 22, Texas A&M 21, Boston College 18, Northwestern 13, Kansas St. 10, Iowa St. 8, Houston 6, Memphis 3, Troy 2, Iowa 2, Kentucky 1, Arkansas St. 1, Fresno St. 1.