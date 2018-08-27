Lovie: Bush is starting QB

In a move that wasn't a surprise, Lovie Smith named AJ Bush the Illinois starting quarterback on Monday afternoon.

The fifth-year transfer from Virginia Tech emerged this month during training camp as the clear-cut starter, and Smith confirmed the move on Monday during his weekly press conference.

The Illini, coming off a 2-10 season in 2017 that saw Chayce Crouch, Jeff George Jr. and Cam Thomas start at quarterback, open the 2018 season at 11 a.m. on Saturday against Kent State at Memorial Stadium.

Bush, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound native of Alpharetta, Ga., is a left-handed quarterback who started his college career at Nebraska before transferring to Iowa Western Community College and then Virginia Tech.

"It's kind of obvious that AJ is our guy," Smith said. "With that being said, quarterback-wise, we knew there was going to be competition and there was."

Bush joined the Illini roster on Aug. 3 and quickly thrust himself to the top of the quarterback competition that involved Thomas, a sophomore, and three true freshmen in Matt Robinson, Coran Taylor and M.J. Rivers II.

Bush played in five games last season at Virginia Tech, going 7 of 11 for 99 passnig yards and rushing for 129 yards on 19 carries in limited playing time with the Hokies.

"Excited about what AJ has done," Smith said. "(He) moved into a leadership role right away."