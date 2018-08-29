Illinois football schedules final through 2024

If you're looking for a future Illinois football schedule, you're in luck.

Illinois announced full schedules through the 2024 season on Wednesday afternoon after the Big Ten released its slate of league games through the 2025 season.

Illinois will open the 2022, 2024 and 2025 seasons with a Big Ten game, the first time the Illini will face a conference foe in the season opener since 1996 when Illinois lost 20-8 at Michigan.

The Illini will play at Wisconsin on Sept. 3, 2022 to kick off the 2022 season before they welcome in Purdue on Aug. 31, 2024 for the 2024 season opener. Illinois will host Nebraska on Aug. 30, 2025 in the 2025 season opener.

In addition to all of the nine Big Ten games each season, the Illini added three nonconference games against FCS opponents to future schedules.

Illinois will host Illinois State on Sept. 5, 2020 to open the 2020 season, along with hosting Chattanooga on Sept. 24, 2022 and Eastern Illinois on Sept. 21, 2024.

Two other previously scheduled nonconference games were shifted in the Illini's schedule. Illinois will now host Florida Atlantic on Sept. 23, 2023 (initially scheduled for Sept. 5, 2020) and Central Michigan on Sept. 14, 2024 (initially scheduled for Sept. 24, 2022).

Here is the full rundown of Illinois football schedules through the 2025 season:

2018 SCHEDULE

DATE, OPPONENT

Sept. 1, vs. Kent State, 11 a.m.

Sept. 8, vs. Western Illinois, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 15, vs. South Florida, 2:30 p.m. (at Chicago's Soldier Field)

Sept. 21, vs. Penn State, 8 p.m.

Oct. 6, at Rutgers

Oct. 13, vs. Purdue, 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m.

Oct. 20, at Wisconsin, 11 a.m.

Oct. 27, at Maryland

Nov. 3, vs. Minnesota

Nov. 10, at Nebraska

Nov. 17, vs. Iowa

Nov. 24, at Northwestern

2019 SCHEDULE

DATE, OPPONENT

Aug. 31, vs. Akron

Sept. 7, at UConn

Sept. 14, vs. Eastern Michigan

Sept. 21, vs. Nebraska

Oct. 5, at Minnesota

Oct. 12, vs. Michigan

Oct. 19, vs. Wisconsin

Oct. 26, at Purdue

Nov. 2, vs. Rutgers

Nov. 9, at Michigan State

Nov. 23, at Iowa

Nov. 30, vs. Northwestern

2020 SCHEDULE

DATE, OPPONENT

Sept. 5, vs. Illinois State

Sept. 12, vs. UConn

Sept. 19, vs. Bowling Green

Oct. 3, at Rutgers

Oct. 10, at Nebraska

Oct. 17, vs. Purdue

Oct. 24, vs. Minnesota

Oct. 31, at Wisconsin

Nov. 7, vs. Iowa

Nov. 14, at Indiana

Nov. 21, vs. Ohio State

Nov. 28, at Northwestern

2021 SCHEDULE

DATE, OPPONENT

Sept. 4, vs. Texas San Antonio

Sept. 11, at Virginia

Sept. 18, vs. Maryland

Sept. 25, at Purdue

Oct. 2, vs. Charlotte

Oct. 16, at Penn State

Oct. 23, vs. Wisconsin

Oct. 30, vs. Rutgers

Nov. 6, at Minnesota

Nov. 13, vs. Nebraska

Nov. 20, at Iowa

Nov. 27, vs. Northwestern

2022 SCHEDULE

DATE, OPPONENT

Sept. 3, at Wisconsin

Sept. 10, vs. Virginia

Sept. 17, vs. Wyoming

Sept. 24, vs. Chattanooga

Oct. 1, vs. Michigan State

Oct. 8, vs. Minnesota

Oct. 15, at Penn State

Oct. 29, at Michigan

Nov. 5, vs. Purdue

Nov. 12, vs. Iowa

Nov. 19, at Nebraska

Nov. 26, at Northwestern

2023 SCHEDULE

DATE, OPPONENT

Sept. 2, vs. Toledo

Sept. 9, at Kansas

Sept. 16, vs. Penn State

Sept. 23, vs. Florida Atlantic

Sept. 30, at Purdue

Oct. 7, vs. Nebraska

Oct. 14, vs Wisconsin

Oct. 21, at Maryland

Oct. 28, vs. Indiana

Nov. 11, at Minnesota

Nov. 18, at Iowa

Nov. 25, vs. Northwestern

2024 SCHEDULE

DATE, OPPONENT

Aug. 31, vs. Purdue

Sept. 7, vs. Kansas

Sept. 14, vs. Central Michigan

Sept. 21, vs. Eastern Illinois

Sept. 28, at Ohio State

Oct. 12, at Penn State

Oct. 19, vs. Iowa

Oct. 26, vs. Rutgers

Nov. 2, at Wisconsin

Nov. 9, at Nebraska

Nov. 23, vs. Minnesota

Nov. 30, at Northwestern

2025 SCHEDULE

DATE, OPPONENT

Aug. 30, vs. Nebraska

Sept. 6, at Duke

Sept. 27, vs. Penn State

Oct. 4, at Iowa

Oct. 18, vs. Michigan

Oct. 25, at Purdue

Nov. 8, at Michigan State

Nov. 15, vs. Wisconsin

Nov. 22, at Minnesota

Nov. 29, vs. Northwestern