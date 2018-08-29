Illinois football schedules final through 2024
If you're looking for a future Illinois football schedule, you're in luck.
Illinois announced full schedules through the 2024 season on Wednesday afternoon after the Big Ten released its slate of league games through the 2025 season.
Illinois will open the 2022, 2024 and 2025 seasons with a Big Ten game, the first time the Illini will face a conference foe in the season opener since 1996 when Illinois lost 20-8 at Michigan.
The Illini will play at Wisconsin on Sept. 3, 2022 to kick off the 2022 season before they welcome in Purdue on Aug. 31, 2024 for the 2024 season opener. Illinois will host Nebraska on Aug. 30, 2025 in the 2025 season opener.
In addition to all of the nine Big Ten games each season, the Illini added three nonconference games against FCS opponents to future schedules.
Illinois will host Illinois State on Sept. 5, 2020 to open the 2020 season, along with hosting Chattanooga on Sept. 24, 2022 and Eastern Illinois on Sept. 21, 2024.
Two other previously scheduled nonconference games were shifted in the Illini's schedule. Illinois will now host Florida Atlantic on Sept. 23, 2023 (initially scheduled for Sept. 5, 2020) and Central Michigan on Sept. 14, 2024 (initially scheduled for Sept. 24, 2022).
Here is the full rundown of Illinois football schedules through the 2025 season:
2018 SCHEDULE
DATE, OPPONENT
Sept. 1, vs. Kent State, 11 a.m.
Sept. 8, vs. Western Illinois, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 15, vs. South Florida, 2:30 p.m. (at Chicago's Soldier Field)
Sept. 21, vs. Penn State, 8 p.m.
Oct. 6, at Rutgers
Oct. 13, vs. Purdue, 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m.
Oct. 20, at Wisconsin, 11 a.m.
Oct. 27, at Maryland
Nov. 3, vs. Minnesota
Nov. 10, at Nebraska
Nov. 17, vs. Iowa
Nov. 24, at Northwestern
2019 SCHEDULE
DATE, OPPONENT
Aug. 31, vs. Akron
Sept. 7, at UConn
Sept. 14, vs. Eastern Michigan
Sept. 21, vs. Nebraska
Oct. 5, at Minnesota
Oct. 12, vs. Michigan
Oct. 19, vs. Wisconsin
Oct. 26, at Purdue
Nov. 2, vs. Rutgers
Nov. 9, at Michigan State
Nov. 23, at Iowa
Nov. 30, vs. Northwestern
2020 SCHEDULE
DATE, OPPONENT
Sept. 5, vs. Illinois State
Sept. 12, vs. UConn
Sept. 19, vs. Bowling Green
Oct. 3, at Rutgers
Oct. 10, at Nebraska
Oct. 17, vs. Purdue
Oct. 24, vs. Minnesota
Oct. 31, at Wisconsin
Nov. 7, vs. Iowa
Nov. 14, at Indiana
Nov. 21, vs. Ohio State
Nov. 28, at Northwestern
2021 SCHEDULE
DATE, OPPONENT
Sept. 4, vs. Texas San Antonio
Sept. 11, at Virginia
Sept. 18, vs. Maryland
Sept. 25, at Purdue
Oct. 2, vs. Charlotte
Oct. 16, at Penn State
Oct. 23, vs. Wisconsin
Oct. 30, vs. Rutgers
Nov. 6, at Minnesota
Nov. 13, vs. Nebraska
Nov. 20, at Iowa
Nov. 27, vs. Northwestern
2022 SCHEDULE
DATE, OPPONENT
Sept. 3, at Wisconsin
Sept. 10, vs. Virginia
Sept. 17, vs. Wyoming
Sept. 24, vs. Chattanooga
Oct. 1, vs. Michigan State
Oct. 8, vs. Minnesota
Oct. 15, at Penn State
Oct. 29, at Michigan
Nov. 5, vs. Purdue
Nov. 12, vs. Iowa
Nov. 19, at Nebraska
Nov. 26, at Northwestern
2023 SCHEDULE
DATE, OPPONENT
Sept. 2, vs. Toledo
Sept. 9, at Kansas
Sept. 16, vs. Penn State
Sept. 23, vs. Florida Atlantic
Sept. 30, at Purdue
Oct. 7, vs. Nebraska
Oct. 14, vs Wisconsin
Oct. 21, at Maryland
Oct. 28, vs. Indiana
Nov. 11, at Minnesota
Nov. 18, at Iowa
Nov. 25, vs. Northwestern
2024 SCHEDULE
DATE, OPPONENT
Aug. 31, vs. Purdue
Sept. 7, vs. Kansas
Sept. 14, vs. Central Michigan
Sept. 21, vs. Eastern Illinois
Sept. 28, at Ohio State
Oct. 12, at Penn State
Oct. 19, vs. Iowa
Oct. 26, vs. Rutgers
Nov. 2, at Wisconsin
Nov. 9, at Nebraska
Nov. 23, vs. Minnesota
Nov. 30, at Northwestern
2025 SCHEDULE
DATE, OPPONENT
Aug. 30, vs. Nebraska
Sept. 6, at Duke
Sept. 27, vs. Penn State
Oct. 4, at Iowa
Oct. 18, vs. Michigan
Oct. 25, at Purdue
Nov. 8, at Michigan State
Nov. 15, vs. Wisconsin
Nov. 22, at Minnesota
Nov. 29, vs. Northwestern
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.