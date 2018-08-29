Illinois gets $20 million donation

CHAMPAIGN — The largest philanthropic donation in Illinois athletics history will go in large part to supporting the construction of the Illini's new Football Performance Center. The H.D. Smith Foundation, led by Dale and Chris Smith, has announced a donation of $20 million to the University of Illinois Foundation, with $15 million toward the latest football facilities upgrade.

In recognition of the gift, the building will forever be named the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Center.

"To say a simple 'thank you' for such an extraordinary gift fails to do justice to the generous investment the Smiths have chosen to make in Illinois Athletics and, specifically, our football program," Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said. "It has been my privilege getting to know Dale and Chris since my arrival on campus. For years they have been loyal to the University and supportive of our bold vision for this department. Their investment today will dramatically change our program, and the coming success of the Fighting Illini will be forever tied to them."

The Smith's donation will support two other initiatives. A total of $3 million will go to scholarships for former student-athletes to return to campus to complete their degree. The final $2 million will go toward the Illinois Carle College of Medicine for innovation at the intersection of medicine, engineering, and athletics.