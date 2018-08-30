ESPN analyst: Lovie's on the hot seat

Other Related Content Asmussen | Future of Illini football excites Whitman

Lovie Smith on the hot seat?

Yes, says one national college football media member.

ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum, appearing on 'Outside the Lines,' on Thursday afternoon, said the third-year Illinois coach is a name to consider during the 2018 season when it comes to coaches in jeopardy of losing their jobs.

Smith has compiled a 5-19 record in his first two season with the Illini, including 2-15 in the Big Ten. Illinois carries a 10-game losing streak into Saturday's 11 a.m. season opener at Memorial Stadium against Kent State.

"He had such a good career, well, at times a good career, in the NFL," Finebaum said. "To this day, I really don't understand what Illinois was thinking. If you look at the record, it's absolutely dismal."

Smith is in the third year of a six-year contract worth $21 million. He was paid $2 million each of his first two seasons at Illinois and is set to make $3 million in 2018 before his contract bumps up to $4 million in 2019 and $5 million each season in 2020 and 2021.

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman, who hired Smith in March 2016, has publicly backed Smith and has shown no indication of wavering in his commitment to Smith.

"I really believe in what we're doing and excited to see our second recruiting class take the field this fall," Whitman said back in June. "If they are anything like the first one was, there's a lot to be excited about."

Illinois will open a new $80 million football performance center next August that didn't start come into place until Smith was hired. Illinois received a $20 million donation on Wednesday from Dale and Chris Smith, with the new performance center to be known as the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Center in honor of their parents.

Despite all the backing the Smith has received from Whitman, it hasn't quieted the sentiment from some that Smith enters his third season with his job on the line.

"Having said all that, I spoke to someone in Champaign-Urbana a couple weeks ago, and they said, for now, that the administration seems to be in favor of him sticking around for a while, but there’s no appetite for losing in the Big Ten," Finebaum said. "That could be a problem."