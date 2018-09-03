Dudek lost for the season - again

Photo by: Stephen Haas/The News-Gazette Illinois receiver Mikey Dudek, who caught 24 passes for 262 yards and a touchdown last season, stands near a goal post at Memorial Stadium.

Mikey Dudek's injury-plagued college football career has taken another hit.

Lovie Smith on Monday said the receiver will miss the rest of the season with another knee injury.

"It's kind of hard to put it into words," Smith said. "Mike Dudek has worked so hard during his time here ... Mike has meant so much to our program."

Smith said Dudek was injured during Saturday's comeback win against Kent State. This marks the third time Dudek has suffered a season-ending knee injury in his Illini tenure.

Dudek took to Twitter today, saying "You can’t allow adversity to define your life. You must take the good with the bad and continue to move forward. I am forever greatful for all the support I have received these past 5 years. #NoBadDays Thank you Illini Nation."

After a standout freshman campaign of 2014, during which he compiled 76 receptions for 1,038 yards and six touchdowns, Dudek tore the ACL in his right knee during an April practice under coach Tim Beckman.

A year to the day in 2016, new leader Smith announced Dudek had ruptured the same ACL in a non-contact drill. Dudek began the 2017 finally healthy, but he was still missed five games because of two separate injuries.

Dudek went down again during last Saturday's 31-24 victory over Kent State to open the 2018 campaign, but he won't be suiting up for any additional regular-season action.

Smith's offered some additional comments on Dudek at Smith's Monday press conference, including confirmation that Dudek's latest lower-body injury wasn't to his right knee, as the previous two were. Smith also didn't say if Dudek was dealing with another ACL tear specifically.

Lovie: Wasn't same knee (for Dudek). One of those freak accidents. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) September 3, 2018