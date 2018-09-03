Hansen shares Big Ten honor

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen was named Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week on Monday after making a career high 15 tackles and tying the Illini record for tackles for loss with six in a 31-24 victory against Kent State.

Hansen, who missed the 2017 season after suffering a torn ACL in training camp, nearly tripled his career tackles total. He entered Saturday's game with just eight tackles from the 2016 season. The Illini redshirt sophomore shared the Big Ten defensive honors — Illinois' first since Tre Watson in 2016 — with Maryland defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr.

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after putting up 313 passing yards and five touchdowns in the Buckeyes' win against Oregon State.

Michigan's Ambry Thomas and Minnesota's Antoine Winfield split Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week honors, while Purdue's Rondale Moore and Maryland's Jeshaun Jones also split the Big Ten Freshmen of the Week award.