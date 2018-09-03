No update on suspended players

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois played Saturday’s season opener against Kent State with several key missing pieces. Part of a group of five players suspended indefinitely for a violation of team rules was one of Illinois’ most disruptive defensive players in 2017, a shutdown corner and a top target in the passing game.

Illinois coach Lovie Smith addressed that group, which includes sophomores Bennett Williams, Nate Hobbs, Lou Dorsey and Carmoni Green and redshirt freshman Deon Pate, during his weekly press conference Monday at Memorial Stadium. Mostly to say there was no news to tell. That group remains indefinitely suspended for Illinois (1-0) heading into Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. home kickoff against Western Illinois (0-1).

“I’ll let you know when there’s an update,” Smith said, “but no update right now.”

Those five players are still working with the team, who had an off day on Monday and resume practice Tuesday morning. So are sophomore offensive lineman Larry Boyd and freshman defensive tackle Verdis Brown, who are both out for the season because of academic issues.

“Everybody that we have on our team right now can practice,” Smith said. “We have the full group out there in practice.”