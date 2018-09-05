Mark it down: Basketball season is coming

An early start to the college basketball season means an earlier start to official practices. After a spring and summer of workouts limited to four hours on the court with the coaches and four more in the weight room, Illinois will jump into the 2018-19 season in about three weeks.

That's when some questions will start to be answered about Brad Underwood's second Illini team. Like how will eight newcomers truly mesh on the court with a small group of returning players? Or what can Illinois expect from its six freshmen, including prize recruit Ayo Dosunmu.

