LIVE! Western Illinois

Western Illinois 7, Illinois 0 — 12:07 left in 1st

Remember what happened last week? When the Illinois defense couldn't stop Kent State in the first half? Let's just say it's deja vu all over again for the Illini. Western Illinois marched 75 yards on six plays in just under 3 minutes for the first touchown of the game.

The Leathernecks' run game got them to the red zone — no surprise there given Illinois' continuing run defense struggles — and then WIU quarterback Sean McGuire hit wide receiver George Wahee across the middle for a 20-yard touchdown pass.

Illinois vs. Western Illinois — 6:30 p.m., BTN

Several changes to Illinois' starters tonight against the Leathernecks even though both the offensive and defensive lines are the same as they were last week against Kent State.

Offensively, both Trenard Davis and Justice Williams are starting at wide receiver in place of Mikey Dudek and Ricky Smalling. Davis gets the start even though he's listed third on the Illini depth chart. (Remember ... it's a work of fiction).

Defensively, Illinois is shifting from the nickel package it ran almost exclusively against Kent State — at least in the early going against Western Illinois. The Leathernecks run a multiple offense with only some spread looks, so the Illini are going with Dele Harding as a third linebacker instead of freshman Sydney Brown at nickel back. Sophomore wak-on Michael Marchese is also starting at strong safety in place of freshman Delano Ware.

Now, a new LIVE! Report feature where I try to make sense of the Illinois depth chart provided in the Memorial Stadium press box. Basically, it's a work of fiction, but let's try to find some interesting nuggets.

— The backup quarterback situation still has no clarity even down a quarterback. M.J. Rivers II, Matt Robinson and Coran Taylor are all listed as possible backups for AJ Bush Jr. In reality? It's a race between Rivers and Robinson.

— Three of the five suspended Illini are all listed as potential starters tonight. Of course, that was also the case last year before it was announced (a minute or two before kickoff) that they were suspended indefinitely. Making things more interesting? Bennett Williams, Nate Hobbs and Lou Dorsey are all listed as one of three possible starters at their respective positions.

— Ricky Smalling is listed as a starter at wide receiver. Look for Justice Williams to get the nod instead after Smalling spent the week in a boot.

— One defensive tackle spot also lists three potential starters. That group includes Jamal Milan, Lere Oladipo and Jamal Woods. Considering Milan and Oladipo did not practice this week (at least in the days there was access), Woods gets the start again.

The Illinois offense ultimately got on track last week against Kent State. It took a full half of nothing before it happened, but it did happen. The Illini defense did show some improvement as last week's game progressed, but didn't turn things around quite as fully as the offense.

Run defense was a struggle against Kent State. Part of that was Golden Flashes quarterback Woody Barrett running all over creation, though, and that won't be a problem tonight against Western Illinois. Leathernecks quarterback Sean McGuire won't be out of the pocket all that often.

A pocket passer is exactly what the Illini defense might need. Illinois' defensive ends have yet to figure out a balance between trying to get after the quarterback and stopping the run. Too much of the former (with not much in the way of results last week) and not enough of the former.

Bring your rain gear if you're headed to Memorial Stadium for tonight's Illinois-Western Illinois game. It's nice and dry in the press box and no heavy rain is in the forecast, but things are already wet and will only get wetter as a persistent light rain sticks around all night.

The rain might actually play into Illinois' favor. The Illini offense was already trending run-heavy with new offensive coordinator Rod Smith running the show. Avoiding the unknowns in the passing game throwing a slick ball and relying on a stable of running backs — Ra'Von Bonner, Dre Brown, Reggie Corbin and Mike Epstein are all listed as a potential starter — along with AJ Bush Jr. tucking and running at quarterback might be the avenue to success tonight.

Illinois was probably going to rely on its running backs a little more against Western Illinois anyway. Mikey Dudek's season-ending knee injury robs the Illini of one of their best athletes in the passing game. Ricky Smalling spending at least the early part of the week in a boot and not practicing lends a little more uncertainty to things. True freshman Carlos Sandy is set to get his first career start in place of Dudek.

No matter which players actually play, Illinois needs to avoid the type of first half it had in Week 1 against Kent State. Not that Western Illinois has the horses to keep up in the long run — the Golden Flashes didn't — but the Illini can't afford another slow start and just truly poor play. That wouldn't endear them to a fan base already a little skeptical.

