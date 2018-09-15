LIVE! South Florida

Illinois 16, South Florida 7 — Halftgime

Three field goals by Chase McLaughlin, including a 53-yarder as time expired in the first half, has Illinois lead South Florida by nine points after two quarters. The Illini have been opportunistic on defense, with Quan Martin and Del'Shawn Phillips both hauling in their second career interceptions off Blake Barnett. Six USF penalties for 64 yards — a couple coming in key situations — hasn't helped the Bulls. Illinois has the momentum at the break, but if USF can cut down on turnovers and penalties the Bulls will be right back in this game.

For the first time this season, #Illini Twitter is actually pretty happy. Let's take a look:

Illini finally looking like a real life college football team...and not one of those D2 directional schools. #Hope — Cheid (@ILLINIcheid) September 15, 2018

I’m in the Twilight Zone. Things are actually going Illini’s way today. — B1G Kurt (@B1GKurt) September 15, 2018

Illini monster pick again, and FG with 2 seconds to spare. If they close 2 TDs up, I’d say they can beat Wisconsin. Who knew Big 10 was fun. — Josh Lewy (@jroblewis) September 15, 2018

Still dumbfounded by what just happened at Soldier Field. Best half of #Illini football in a while. pic.twitter.com/OMePhKRBpz — Alex Symonds (@AlexASymonds) September 15, 2018

Illinois 13, South Florida 7 — 11:48 left in 2nd quarter

Chase McLaughlin is now 2 for 2 on field goals this afternoon after connecting from 46 yards — a no doubter — to give Illinois a six-point lead. Let's discuss something a little more notable. After playing the first two games of the season with the same five offensive linemen, Illinois has made two changes today.

One was for injury. Kendrick Green went down on the lastest drive, but looked like he was moving OK off the field. In his place came walk-on Kurt Stover at left guard. Stover is playing next to Jake Cerny, who replaced Vederian Lowe at left tackle. Lowe's not hurt. He came on for McLaughlin's field goal, so the change was for other reasons. Maybe Lovie Smith will discuss it in postgame (don't hold your breath for anything specific).

Illinois 10, South Florida 7 — 3:35 left in 1st quarter

Unlike USF, Illinois trusts its kicker. The Illini were all set for Chase McLaughlin to try a 52-yarder. Then the Bulls got called for an illegal substitution to give Illinois a free first down. A roughing the passer penalty on USF got the Illini even closer. Not being able to fully capitalize, though, sent McLaughlin back on the field for a chip shot 26-yard field goal instead.

Illinois 7, South Florida 7 — 7:52 left in 1st quarter

I'd say there are two truths to this game if the last two drives are any indication. One, defense doesn't seem to be a huge priority for either team. Two, based on the number of reviews — this officiating crew seems to lack confidence in their calls — this game might last forever. Anyway, South Florida ties it up with a 3-yard rush by Jordan Cronkite wrapping up an 11-play drive.

The Bulls had fourth down deep in Illinois territory and went for it again. Based off the ensuing kickoff by Jake Vivonetto (out of bounds ... again), it makes sense why Charlie Strong isn't interested in trotting him out for any field goal attempts.

Illinois 7, South Florida 0 — 10:54 left in 1st quarter

Maybe it doesn't matter who's at quarterback for Illinois. The Illini just put together a three-play, 80-yard drive and didn't throw it once. The big gains came on the last two plays, with Reggie Corbin getting Illinois into USF territory on a 32-yard gain and Mike Epstein finding the end zone on a 43-yard rush. If that's not a cue for Illinois to run the ball on a poorly-ranked USF run defense, I don't know what it is.

Illinois vs. South Florida — 2:45 p.m., BTN

It's a little hard to tell, but the photo below shows just how few fans are here at Soldier Field.

About 15 minutes before kickoff. @MarchingIllini on the field but not a whole lot of #Illini fans in the Soldier Field stands. pic.twitter.com/FgKyA5M3yt — Scott Richey (@srrichey) September 15, 2018

Illinois vs. South Florida — 2:45 p.m., BTN

Couple starters of note below. Also, Mike Epstein is getting the start at running back (Ra'Von Bonner started first two games) and without regular nickel back Sydney Brown the Illini will go with a three-linebacker look with Del'Shawn Phillips, Jake Hansen and Dele Harding if the announced starting lineup holds true.

M.J. Rivers II starting at QB. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) September 15, 2018

Ricky Smalling starting at WR. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) September 15, 2018

Tony Adams is starting at CB for #lllini. — Scott Richey (@srrichey) September 15, 2018

Illinois vs. South Florida — 2:45 p.m., BTN

Illinois isn't at full strength — not with all five suspended players not on the trip — but the Illini are a little closer this week against South Florida. Most notable? Ricky Smalling is good to go at wide receiver after missing last week's game with a foot injury.

Also dressed for today's game? Defensive tackle Lere Oladipo, cornerback Tony Adams and running back Dre Brown (for the first time this season), safety Delano Ware after missing last week. Not dressed are defensive tackle Jamal Milan and nickel back Sydney Brown.

Still a question about quarterback. Both AJ Bush Jr. and M.J. Rivers II took some early reps with first string center Doug Kramer Jr. Of course, both also took reps with Nick Allegretti.

Illinois vs. South Florida — 2:45 p.m., BTN

Here's some fun facts about South Florida, so you can impress all your fans about how much you know about the Bulls.

— This is just the second time ever USF has played in the state of Illinois. The Bulls played at Northern Illinois in 2001.

— USF is 1-5 all-time against Big Ten opponents. That lone win came last year in Tampa against Illinois.

— The Bulls are 23-4 the last three seasons and have won 30 of their last 36 games. The change from Willie Taggart to Charlie Strong went off without a hitch last season.

— Kick returner Terrence Horne set a USF record last week with 264 return yards. Included in that were 98-yard and 97-yard returns for touchdowns ... on consecutive kick returns.

— Like Illinois (MVP Blake Hayes), USF has an Australian punter in 28-year-old Trent Schneider.

Illinois vs. South Florida — 2:45 p.m., BTN

As you can see, kickoff has been pushed to 2:45 p.m. That's an extra five minutes to wait for the Illini and Bulls. So that's an extra five minutes to run through some of the things Illinois coach Lovie Smith said earlier this week.

On last year's loss to USF

"South Florida really got after us. We did not show up and play good football in all three phases. We are given another opportunity to play better football and compete a lot better than we did last year."

On 2-0 start

"Pumped up about that. Found a way to win a couple of football games that we were favored. That has been the message to our football team. We split our season into quarters, so this game coming up this week is pretty important to us."

On the team through those two wins

"We finish well. I have learned we have not played a full game yet. Hopefully this week we will peak at the right time, starting off right away. What we learned offensively is that we can move the ball. I think everything we want to be as a football team, we have seen signs of but need to be able to put that together."

On targeting (particulary the penalty last week on Cam Watkins)

"First off, we want the game to be as safe as possible. If you lead with the crown of your helmet, targeting can be called. We saw that play that Cam made over and over again. Did not necessarily agree with it at the time, but we sent it to our league office and they will give us a ruling on this. Sometimes it is hard to avoid some collisions. We teach our guys to sprint tackle and use their head to the side. Sometimes that is not the case and we get punished. Cam will miss the first half of this game and someone will step up."

Illinois vs. South Florida — 2:45 p.m., BTN

The first players have made it out at Soldier Field. Still waiting to see if it's AJ Bush Jr. or M.J. Rivers II at quarterback. Bush partcipated in at least passing drills Wednesday after not practicing Tuesday, and he is on the field right now in uniform doing some informal throwing.

Bush is listed as the starter on the depth chart. When it comes to that particular document, though, it's quicker to list the players/positions where there is an established, no question starter. Like all five spots on the offensive line. Or Blake Hayes at punter. Or Bobby Roundtree and Isaiah Gay at defensive end. Or Del'Shawn Phillips and Jake Hansen at linebacker. Otherwise, it's a lot of "OR" as in all four running backs listed as the starter.

Something of note, whether it winds up to be true or not, is Tony Adams listed as one of the starting cornerbacks. Of course, someone other than Cam Watkins (out the first half after last week's targeting ejection) is clearly not the starter. If it's not Adams, who practiced this week with a club on in broken hand, walk-on Nolan Bernat might get the nod.

Good afternoon everybody. Welcome back to another LIVE! Report — the first on the road this season. Technically, today is a home game for Illinois against South Florida. But that's "home game" used in its loosest definition. The Illini and Bulls are 100 minutes from kickoff at Soldier Field in Chicago. As an aside, being in the stadium lessens the "Eyesore on Lakeshore" effect of the alien spaceship they dropped on a historic venue.

Today's game could be a pivotal one for Illinois. The scenario is certainly similar to last year's matchup between the two teams. The Illini are 2-0 with a pair of wins that weren't necessarily as smooth as expected. Just like last year. That post-hurricane trip to Tampa didn't go particularly well with South Florida delivering a thumping.

Illinois is the underdog again today in Chicago, with the line moving slightly from South Florida as 9 1/2-point favorites early in the week to 13 1/2-point favorites this afternoon against the Illini. Simply put, if this season is going to be any different than last, Illinois has to at least hang with the Bulls. Illini coach Lovie Smith said year three is when the results come, but beating Kent State and Western Illinois don't really sell that notion.

