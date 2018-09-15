QUICK HITS: Illinois falls 25-19 to South Florida

Photo by: Jim Young/AP Illinois' M.J. Rivers II, left, is chased by South Florida's Greg Reaves during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, in Chicago.

WHAT HAPPENED

Illinois' inability to finish drives with anything other than a Chase McLaughlin field goal left the door open for South Florida. The Bulls waltzed through it by scoring 17 points in the fourth quarter.

WHAT IT MEANS

The Illini are still a work in progress. Illinois' defense gave up 626 yards of total offense, while the offense ran the ball well but struggled to generate much action downfield against South Florida.

WHAT'S NEXT

Big Ten play starts Friday night in Champaign when No. 11 Penn State (3-0) comes to town. Illinois just let a good quarterback carve up its defense. The Nittany Lions' Trace McSorley has to be champing at the bit to do the same.