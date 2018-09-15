QUICK HITS: Illinois falls 25-19 to South Florida
WHAT HAPPENED
Illinois' inability to finish drives with anything other than a Chase McLaughlin field goal left the door open for South Florida. The Bulls waltzed through it by scoring 17 points in the fourth quarter.
WHAT IT MEANS
The Illini are still a work in progress. Illinois' defense gave up 626 yards of total offense, while the offense ran the ball well but struggled to generate much action downfield against South Florida.
WHAT'S NEXT
Big Ten play starts Friday night in Champaign when No. 11 Penn State (3-0) comes to town. Illinois just let a good quarterback carve up its defense. The Nittany Lions' Trace McSorley has to be champing at the bit to do the same.
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.