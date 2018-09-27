Illini football receives another significant donation

The $80 million Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Perforamance Center currently under construction received another seven-figure donation on Thursday.

Greg Heckman, a University of Illinois graduate and agriculture businessman, donated $3.1 million to the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics, UI announced on Thursday.

Of his donation, $3 million will go towards the Henry Dale and Betty Smith Football Performance Center, with the main lobby to be named Heckman Lobby.

The other $100,000 will go towards student-athlete scholarships through the I Fund.

This latest gift gives Illinois $31.175 million, surpassing the fundraising goal of $30 million for the new facility on the east side of Memorial Stadium that is slated to be completed prior to the start of the 2019 season.

"The experiences I had at the University of Illinois opened up the world and provided me the foundation and opportunity to achieve many of my goals and dreams," Heckman said in a statement. "As a long time Illini supporter and fan I am so pleased to be part of such a phenomenal project and to give back to the university that gave me so much. I have always been proud to be from Illinois, the University of Illinois and the hard working Midwest. I hope it helps everyone who walks through the lobby of this facility achieve their athletic and academic goals and dreams."

Heckman has more than 30 years of experience in the agriculture, energy and food processing industries, most recently, as CEO of The Gavilon Group, LLC. Heckman was also a key figure in the spin-off of ConAgra Trade Group from ConAgra Foods in 2008.

Prior to Gavilon, Heckman was Chief Operating Officer of ConAgra Foods Commercial Products and President and COO of ConAgra Trade Group.

"I greatly appreciate his commitment to our vision for Illinois football," Whitman said in a statement. "His gift pushes us past the benchmark we set for the building, which will stand for generations as a testament to the generosity of our Illini family. Greg is a natural leader, and his leadership has never been more evident than in his support of this transformative effort."