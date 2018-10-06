LIVE! Rutgers

Illinois at Rutgers — 11 a.m., BTN

Illinois coach Lovie Smith knows the significance of this game and the significance of getting a win — any win. One against Rutgers today is his priority.

"For us, you just can't look too far ahead," Smith said. "We understand the challenge ahead of us this week. It's always tough when you go on the road. Two teams that feel like they have to have this game, that's what were concentrating on as much as anything, and all of our thoughts are going in to Rutgers. This is as big of a game as we've had in a long time as we see it.

"Right now, the one thing that can help our program is to get a win against a Big Ten opponent this week. That's the best thing we can do right now to help our program."

Could the Illini try for that win with their regular starting quarterback on the field? AJ Bush Jr. has steadily done more and more in practice since he injured his hamstring at the end of the first quarter of Illinois' Week 2 win against Western Illinois.

Early observations from the Illini's pre-warmup warmups are positive.

AJ Bush Jr. one of the first #Illini on the field in New Jersey. Specialists beat him (they're always THE first), but Bush came out with WR Carmoni Green to get some extra throws in. — Scott Richey (@srrichey) October 6, 2018

AJ Bush Jr. appears to be moving OK. Just hit a juke into a spin move, lost his headphones in the process and snagged them before they fell. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) October 6, 2018

Greetings from the Garden State. Beat writer Scott Richey (that's me) is on the ground in New Jersey for today's Illinois football game against Rutgers. And there's more significance to this game than a matchup between a 2-2 team and a 1-4 team might suggest.

It's a "must win" for Rutgers and coach Chris Ash. Lose to the Illini, and there's a decent chance the Scarlet Knights will finish the year 1-11. For Illinois and Lovie? It's more of a "can't lose" type of game. Losing to a Rutgers team that gave up 55 points in a loss at KANSAS and 42 more in a home loss to Buffalo would basically indicate any talk of growth and improvement should be foisted off on the 2019 season.

Illinois is a 4 1/2-point favorite on the road, which basically translates into a better-than-a-touchdown favorite when you throw home field advantage out the window. Given Rutgers already lost to Buffalo and Indiana at home, home field advantage at HighPoint.com Stadium might come more in theory rather than practice.

The Illini have some question marks — at least in terms of personnel — heading into today's game. Will AJ Bush Jr. resume his role as starting quarterback or will true freshman M.J. Rivers II continue to fill in? Is today the day defensive tackle Jamal Milan (who practiced this week) returns? What's the status of safety Bennet Williams (who didn't practice)?

What isn't in question is just how important today's game. At a micro level, it probably isn't. The result of this game — either way — isn't going to have some profound on the Illinois program. A win doesn't insure a contract extension or anything for Lovie Smith, but a loss doesn't put him on the hot seat. But when it comes to perception? Can't lose.

With that final thought for the time being, catch up on all of our pregame Illinois football coverage below. You can also follow me on Twitter (@srrichey) and on Snapchat (search "news-gazette").

