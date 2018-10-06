LIVE! Rutgers

Illinois 38, Rutgers 17 — FINAL

The Big Ten losing streak is no more for Illinois football.

The Illini put forth their most consistent performance all season long in handing Rutgers its fifth straight loss, and in the process, ending a 13-game Big Ten losing streak for Lovie Smith's program that dated back to November 2016.

Illinois (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten) won a league game for the first time since Nov. 5, 2016, when the Illini defeated Michigan State 31-27 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

Two of Smith's three Big Ten wins on the Illinois sideline have happened in Piscataway, N.J., with his first such win happening on Oct. 15, 2016 when the Illini won 24-7 at Rutgers.

Rutgers (1-5, 0-3) took a 7-3 lead early in the first quarter, but Illinois and its run game responded in a big way. Reggie Corbin (137 rushing yards), AJ Bush Jr. (116 rushing yards) and Mike Epstein (63 rushing yards) all reached the end zone to help Illinois score the most points against an FBS opponent during Smith's tenure so far at Illinois.

Bush, making his first start since suffering a hamstring injury during the first quarter against Western Illinois on Sept. 8, completed 10 of 18 passes for 89 yards, with Trenard Davis (five catches for 59 yards) his favorite target.

The Illini defense also played well, recording three interceptions against Rutgers true freshman quarterback Artur Sitkowski (29 of 46, 267 yards). Quan Martin and Del'Shawn Phillips each snagged their third interception of the season, while Nate Hobbs recorded his first interception late in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Now, the Illini will try to secure their first Big Ten win streak under Smith next Saturday.

Purdue (2-3, 1-1) visits for a 2:30 p.m. homecoming kickoff at Memorial Stadium in Champaign. The Boilermakers, who are off today, have won in their last three trips to Champaign, with the Illini last beating Purdue on its home field in 2010.

Illinois 38, Rutgers 17 — 5:07 left in 4th

That didn't take long.

On the first play after the Illini recovered an onside kick attempt by Rutgers, Mike Epstein took a handoff from AJ Bush and scampered 41 yards up the middle practically untouched for a touchdown.

Epstein is the third Illini to score a rushing touchdown today, joining Bush and Reggie Corbin as the Illini are well on their way to not only ending a 13-game Big Ten losing streak, but also improve to 3-2 heading into next Saturday's homecoming game with Purdue at Memorial Stadium.

Illinois 31, Rutgers 17 — 5:15 left in 4th

Rutgers isn't done yet. Although it appears the Illini's lengthy Big Ten losing streak is about to end.

The Scarlet Knights drove down the field with relative ease until the Illinois defense tightened up in the red zone, forcing Rutgers into a 20-yard field goal by Justin Davidovicz.

Expect an onside kick here from the Scarlet Knights, and if Illinois is able to recover, plenty of runs by AJ Bush Jr. or Reggie Corbin to try and salt the clock away. Corbin has 137 rushing yards on 11 carries and a touchdown, while Bush has rumbled for 116 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns for the Illini.

Illinois 31, Rutgers 14 — 14:10 left in 4th

After nobody scored in the third quarter, the Illini didn't take long to get on the board in the fourth. That's key. Illinois has been, well, pretty terrible in the fourth quarter of late. Pushing its lead on an 11-yard touchdown pass from AJ Bush Jr. to Ricky Smalling addresses that a little. It was a good ball from Bush and a terrific catch by Smalling, who had a Rutgers defensive back basically wrapped around him.

****

Illinois 24, Rutgers 14 — Halftime

Both teams left some points on the table in the first half. Illinois wide receiver Carmoni Green dropped a pass in the end zone, which led to Rutgers' final scoring drive of the first half. Basically a 14-point swing. Then Chris Ash blew his final timeout of the half with the clock stopped when one more defensive play could have forced an Illinois punt and at least given the Scarlet Knights one more (albeit brief) opportunity to score again.

Good times in New Jersey had by all. On to some tweets ...

We beat Rutgers to within an inch of their life and then gave them CPR and revived them — The Champaign Room (@Champaign_Room) October 6, 2018

Up ten and I'm absolutely fuming. They're never going to get it. — Steve (@IlliniToffee) October 6, 2018

Illini with a 100 drops already today. Can we have somebody catch a deep ball?? — El Jefe (@TheNaturaI) October 6, 2018

****

Illinois 24, Rutgers 14 — 0:57 left in 2nd

Tweet says it all ...

Rutgers apparently not going away quietly. TD pass from Artur Sitkowski (after he just picked apart #Illini defense across the middle) and a PAT makes it 24-14 Illinois with 0:57 left in first half. — Scott Richey (@srrichey) October 6, 2018

****

Illinois 24, Rutgers 7 — 7:17 left in 2nd

The latest Illinois touchdown might have been the dagger for Rutgers. Reggie Corbin went untouched for a 73-yard touchdown run — the longest of his career and longest for the Illini this season — and Illinois has a four-score lead before halftime. I'd say the Scarlet Knights are this close to throwing in the towel.

****

Illinois 17, Rutgers 7 — 9:36 left in 2nd

There's a reason Illinois went back to AJ Bush Jr. over freshman quarterback M.J. Rivers II once the former was healthy enough to play. That reason was Bush's 41-yard touchdown run. The Illini's original play broke down, but Bush has the running ability and the speed to make something happen. He took advantage of a lot of green in front of him and then used his speed to put the finishing burst on his second rushing touchdown of the game.

****

Illinois 10, Rutgers 7 — 1:44 left in 1st

This time Illinois took advantage of terrific field position. A 52-yard run by Reggie Corbin on the first play of the drive got the Illini in scoring position. It took a fourth down conversion in there to keep the drive alive, but Illinois got back on top with a 1-yard touchdown run from AJ Bush Jr. (after he fumbled the snap).

****

Rutgers 7, Illinois 3 — 5:18 left in 1st

Until the Illinois defense gets past its bend and bend and bend — and then sometimes break — style and relies so heavily on takeaways, teams are going to do what Rutgers just did. The Scarlet Knights marched 12 plays for 75 yards in 6 minutes, 15 seconds and took the lead on a 32-yard touchdown run (no surprise there) by Jonathan Hilliman.

****

Illinois 3, Rutgers 0 — 11:33 left in 1st

Illinois' first drive stalled because of penalties and a passing game that was just not there. AJ Bush Jr., making his return, threw two passes to ... pretty much nobody. But freshman cornerback Quan Martin gave the Illini offense another shot by jumping a route on Rutgers' first offensive play and getting his third interception of the season.

Then the Illinois run game faltered, with neither Reggie Corbin or Mike Epstein able to gain any yardage in some zone read action. Basically, terrific field positon was wasted, and Illinois had to settle for a 39-yard field goal by Chase McLaughlin.

(See previous post for offensive coordinator Rod Smith's take on that).

****

Illinois at Rutgers — 11 a.m., BTN

Illinois and Rutgers had two of the worst offenses in terms of both scoring and total yardage last season. The Illini have changed that. The Scarlet Knights? Not so much. Even with Illinois' improvements — particularly in the run game — first-year offensive coordinator wants more. Like improvements in the passing game and a consistent four quarter effort.

More scoring, too.

"I love Chase McLaughlin," Smith said of the Illini kicker. "He’s a great dude, man. I love that guy, but, golly, I want to see him kick extra points and not field goals. That’s our goal. Obviously, we’ll settle for field goals because it’s points, but we’ve got to start punching the ball in the end zone. It’s what I’d like for us to be able to start doing hopefully more consistently moving forward."

****

Illinois at Rutgers — 11 a.m., BTN

Spend some time down on the field during warmups as evidenced in tweet below. Best way to check things out, though, is following "news-gazette" on Spapchat and checking out our story. (Cross promotion complete).

****

Illinois at Rutgers — 11 a.m., BTN

AJ Bush Jr. is expected back in the starting lineup today against Rutgers. Bush has missed the last 11 quarters of football after his hamstring injury against Western Illinois, which came after a breakout type performance in his Illinois debut against Kent State.

Bush had 329 yards of total offense against the Golden Flashes. The fifth-year graduate transfer quarterback rushed for 139 yards in that game — the fifth-most all time for an Illinois quarterback in a single game. As strong as the Illini run game has been this season, the addition of Bush only adds to it.

M.J. Rivers II will slide back to backup quarterback with Bush's return. The true freshman can play in just one more game until his opportunity to redshirt this season passes.

****

Illinois at Rutgers — 11 a.m., BTN

Illinois coach Lovie Smith knows the significance of this game and the significance of getting a win — any win. One against Rutgers today is his priority.

"For us, you just can't look too far ahead," Smith said. "We understand the challenge ahead of us this week. It's always tough when you go on the road. Two teams that feel like they have to have this game, that's what were concentrating on as much as anything, and all of our thoughts are going in to Rutgers. This is as big of a game as we've had in a long time as we see it.

"Right now, the one thing that can help our program is to get a win against a Big Ten opponent this week. That's the best thing we can do right now to help our program."

Could the Illini try for that win with their regular starting quarterback on the field? AJ Bush Jr. has steadily done more and more in practice since he injured his hamstring at the end of the first quarter of Illinois' Week 2 win against Western Illinois.

Early observations from the Illini's pre-warmup warmups are positive.

AJ Bush Jr. one of the first #Illini on the field in New Jersey. Specialists beat him (they're always THE first), but Bush came out with WR Carmoni Green to get some extra throws in. — Scott Richey (@srrichey) October 6, 2018

AJ Bush Jr. appears to be moving OK. Just hit a juke into a spin move, lost his headphones in the process and snagged them before they fell. #Illini — Scott Richey (@srrichey) October 6, 2018

****

Greetings from the Garden State. Beat writer Scott Richey (that's me) is on the ground in New Jersey for today's Illinois football game against Rutgers. And there's more significance to this game than a matchup between a 2-2 team and a 1-4 team might suggest.

It's a "must win" for Rutgers and coach Chris Ash. Lose to the Illini, and there's a decent chance the Scarlet Knights will finish the year 1-11. For Illinois and Lovie? It's more of a "can't lose" type of game. Losing to a Rutgers team that gave up 55 points in a loss at KANSAS and 42 more in a home loss to Buffalo would basically indicate any talk of growth and improvement should be foisted off on the 2019 season.

Illinois is a 4 1/2-point favorite on the road, which basically translates into a better-than-a-touchdown favorite when you throw home field advantage out the window. Given Rutgers already lost to Buffalo and Indiana at home, home field advantage at HighPoint.com Stadium might come more in theory rather than practice.

The Illini have some question marks — at least in terms of personnel — heading into today's game. Will AJ Bush Jr. resume his role as starting quarterback or will true freshman M.J. Rivers II continue to fill in? Is today the day defensive tackle Jamal Milan (who practiced this week) returns? What's the status of safety Bennet Williams (who didn't practice)?

What isn't in question is just how important today's game. At a micro level, it probably isn't. The result of this game — either way — isn't going to have some profound on the Illinois program. A win doesn't insure a contract extension or anything for Lovie Smith, but a loss doesn't put him on the hot seat. But when it comes to perception? Can't lose.

With that final thought for the time being, catch up on all of our pregame Illinois football coverage below. You can also follow me on Twitter (@srrichey) and on Snapchat (search "news-gazette").

