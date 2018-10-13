LIVE! Purdue

Good afternoon everybody and welcome back to another LIVE! Report. It's the first off a Big Ten win in quite a while. Illinois snapped its 700-day streak without a conference win last week at Rutgers.

Getting a second straight Big Ten win today against Purdue would break a twice as long streak. The last time the Illini managed that was the final two games of the 2014 season — more than 1,400 days ago.

VIDEO: @IlliniFootball coach @LovieSmith eyeing Homecoming game against Purdue as a chance for the #Illini to go above .500 in the #B1G for the first time in his two-plus seasons. https://t.co/m84ZIEjJbo pic.twitter.com/VyYSDdCLL2 — IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) October 8, 2018

Actually getting that win against the Boilermakers might lie with the Illinois defense. The Illini have relied on takeaways through five games while giving up nearly 500 yards of total offense to opposing teams. Maintaining the former while diminishing the latter is probably a good idea.

The weather could play in Illinois' favor today. It's 39 degrees right now in Champaign. That works for a running team. Illinois is a running team. Of course, Purdue knows that. Expect the Boilermakers to stack the box and force Illini quarterback AJ Bush Jr. to make things happen in the passing game.

VIDEO: Unless he has a change of heart, @IlliniFootball's Mikey Dudek (@MDFlash_7) has reached the end of his football career after a third season-ending knee injury. Hear more from the #Illini wide receiver: https://t.co/NMlDDBK5kB pic.twitter.com/mFLuj4sGUQ — IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) October 10, 2018

Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is in 90 minutes. The best way to spend that time? Catching up on all of our pregame coverage this week.

— Asmussen: Brohm has no hard feelings toward Illinois

— Final Word with Bob Asmussen

— Gameday Q&A with Illini safety Tony Adams

— Bulletin board material: N-G staff picks

— Talking points with Purdue beat writer Mike Carmin

— Who's got the edge: Illini-Boilermakers breakdown

— Jamal Milan's return stabilizes UI defense

— Asmussen: 1-on-1 with Illinois AD Josh Whitman