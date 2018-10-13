LIVE! Purdue

Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Sat, 10/13/2018 - 1:00pm | Scott Richey

Good afternoon everybody and welcome back to another LIVE! Report. It's the first off a Big Ten win in quite a while. Illinois snapped its 700-day streak without a conference win last week at Rutgers.

Getting a second straight Big Ten win today against Purdue would break a twice as long streak. The last time the Illini managed that was the final two games of the 2014 season — more than 1,400 days ago.

Actually getting that win against the Boilermakers might lie with the Illinois defense. The Illini have relied on takeaways through five games while giving up nearly 500 yards of total offense to opposing teams. Maintaining the former while diminishing the latter is probably a good idea.

The weather could play in Illinois' favor today. It's 39 degrees right now in Champaign. That works for a running team. Illinois is a running team. Of course, Purdue knows that. Expect the Boilermakers to stack the box and force Illini quarterback AJ Bush Jr. to make things happen in the passing game.

Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is in 90 minutes. The best way to spend that time? Catching up on all of our pregame coverage this week.

