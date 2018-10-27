LIVE! Maryland

Illinois 3, Maryland 0 — 11:41 left in 1st quarter

Good start for the Illinois defense, forcing a Maryland three-and-out by doing exactly what it had to do. The Terrapins essentially don't have a passing game. Get them in third-and-long and make them pass. That's what the Illini did, with Jake Hansen getting a sack when Illinois blitzed on third-and-long.

A fairly poor Maryland punt with a bit of return by freshman walk-on Jordan Holmes set up a big gain by Reggie Corbin on Illinois' first offensive play. Then ...

Chase McLaughlin hits on a 32-yard FG to give #Illini early 3-0 lead at Maryland. But a disappointing three points given starting field position and big Reggie Corbin run on first play? — Scott Richey (@srrichey) October 27, 2018

This has nothing to do with today's football game, but it's interesting nonetheless.

#Mizzou AD Jim Sterk says on @550KTRS football pregame show that Mark Smith’s waiver was supported by Illinois, and specifically mentioned #Illini AD Josh Whitman as being helpful in the process. — Ben Frederickson (@Ben_Fred) October 27, 2018

Maryland ranks 118th in total offense this season mostly because its passing offense actually ranks 125th averaging just 110 yards per game.

FUN FACT: Maryland ranks 125th in passing offense this season. The four teams ranked below the Terps all run the triple option (Georgia Tech, Army, Navy and Georgia Southern). pic.twitter.com/SxrgGG45kH — Scott Richey (@srrichey) October 27, 2018

So, yeah, don't count on the Terrapins throwing the ball much. That is, of course, unless Illinois forces the issue. That would require the Illini from slowing down the No. 29 rushing offense in the country, though. The Illinois run defense ranks 116th in the FBS.

"Really just doing our keys — our assignment and alignment key techniques," Illinois junior defensive tackle Tymir Oliver said would be important. "Executing at the highest that we can do. Doing things right every play. We know if you’re not in your ‘A’ gap one play, it’s six points. That’s just how it is. We have to do things correctly."

Former Illinois linebacker Tre Watson has 75 tackles, four interceptions and a defensive touchdown this season. That's 16 more tackles than current Illinois linebacker (and team leader) Del'Shawn Phillips.

Why not another pregame poll? Former #Illini Tre Watson finishes with ... — Scott Richey (@srrichey) October 27, 2018

Every Monday, Illinois coach Lovie Smith meets with the media. It's one part rehashing the previous week's game. Another part previewing the next opponent. And plenty of injury/depth chart dodging. Here's a sampling of what Smith had to say this week ...

On forcing turnovers

I think that's one thing we've done as well as anybody around, especially intercepting the ball. We'd like to cause more fumbles, take the ball away that way. We practice it, so the emphasis is on it. This is a team that loves to run (Maryland), get in to a lot of different ways to run the football, and we're going to have opportunities.

On preparing for Maryland

There are things in preparation that can carry over each week. It is a different running attack that we'll see as opposed to Wisconsin. Offenses are trying to get a helmet on the defender, get pads on the defender, and let the running backs run off that. Of course Maryland does it a little bit differently, there's a lot of deception involved in what they do also. They're a new team to the Big Ten. So I don't really know what to think, don't know a lot about Maryland's program except for what we see right now. I like for our team to get a chance to play in different places, too, another part of the country, so we're excited about going up there and playing.

On freshmen linebackers Jacob Hollins and Khalan Tolson

They haven't gotten a lot of reps, and we've had a couple of injuries at the linebacker position which has put them into a little bit of a different role, but I thought they were okay. Didn't get a lot of time, Jacob Hollins got a few more reps than Khalan Tolson did, but again both, first time, they'll be better this week if they're called upon.

One thing Illinois can't afford today is a repeat of the first half last week in Wisconsin. Five turnovers was, let's say, too many.

"We know we’re better than that," Illinois redshirt senior offensive lineman Nick Allegretti said. "We know we’re a team that’s taking care of the ball. We know we’re going to continue to do that as the season goes forward. It’s a game we have to get past. Coach (Lovie) Smith sent that message."

That message of "moving on" is a couple weeks in the making for Illinois. The Illini are trying not to dwell on consecutive blowout losses to Purdue and Wisconsin.

"It’s always tough after a couple losses, but you can’t let the mood after a loss keep on lingering because that’s going to continue to pile up into more and more losses," sophomore offensive lineman Alex Palczewski said. "You can be sad after a loss — whatever — but once Monday morning hits it doesn’t matter what happened the previous weekend. We’re on to Maryland (or the next game).

"It’s sometimes tough. My big mentality is I don’t care what happened. We’re 0-0 right. At the end of the week, we’re going to be 0-1 or 1-0. We’re focused on Maryland. We don’t care what happened before because we can’t change that anymore."

Let's dive back in on the importance of today's game. An Illinois win against Maryland would put the Illini at 4-4 on the season with four games to play. With games remaining against Minnesota, Nebraska, Iowa and Northwestern, a bowl bid is still mathematically possible.

And maybe actually possible. Minnesota and Northwestern (depending on which Wildcats show up) are toss-up games. Even those Nebraska is putting the boot to Bethune-Cookman right now, the Cornhuskers aren't the Cornhuskers if you know what I'm saying. Iowa's the outlier in that, but if Illinois can win at Maryland as a 17 1/2-point underdog (that line is too high), the Illini can win at home against Minnesota and maybe at Northwestern and maybe even at Nebraska.

On the flip side, if Illinois loses to Maryland (even as a 17 1/2-point dog), what confidence can Illinois fans have that this season will be any different than a year ago? The only actual difference might be a win at Rutgers, which having lost to Kansas (and Illinois) ranks as the worst Power 5 team in the country.

Below is what the Illinois fan base is thinking heading into today's game. It's a very scientific poll.

About an hour to kickoff for Illinois at Maryland. Want to get a feel for what #Illini fans are thinking/expecting about today's game. — Scott Richey (@srrichey) October 27, 2018

No clarity on who might start at quarterback today for Illinois (AJ Bush Jr. or M.J. Rivers II) but there is some early word on injured Illini. Three fairly key contributors won't play today against Maryland.

Sophomore safety Tony Adams will miss his second straight game with a hamstring injury. Junior linebacker Dele Harding is also out for the second straight game with an undisclosed injury. Finally, sophomore running back Mike Epstein is out with a foot injury he suffered last week at Wisconsin. Epstein was in a boot all week, so it's no surpise he's out.

Let's get this out of the way at the start. Today's 2:30 p.m. kickoff at Maryland is a significantly important game for Illinois.

Would a win against the Terrapins immediately right the ship? No, this team is still a year away — at minimum — from turning the corner. But after getting blown out at home by Purdue and on the road at Wisconsin, the Illini (and maybe their fans in particular) need to see some sort of sign that the rebuild is on the right track.

VIDEO: @IlliniFootball coach @LovieSmith discusses how he wants his team to respond to its loss at Wisconsin and how the QB situation might shake out heading into Saturday's game at Maryland. https://t.co/5NYZVxBy5I #Illini pic.twitter.com/DVu5xFIgRA — IlliniHQ (@IlliniHQ) October 22, 2018

Of course, a win at Maryland isn't something most people see coming. The Terps opened this week as an 18-point favorite — 18 POINTS! — and the only movement on that line has been slight. As of this morning, Maryland was still a 17 1/2-point favorite.

Today's matchup is an odd one. Maryland's offense ranks among the worst in the country mainly because Kasim Hill isn't much of a passer at quarterback. Illinos' defense ranks even lower among FBS programs not able to stop much of anything. Purdue quarterback David Blough picked apart the Illini's pass defense one week only for Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor and Taiwan Deal to gouge the Illini's run defense a week later.

The latter should be more concerning for Illinois given Maryland is a run-first team. It's a different type of run game, though. No power and way more misdirection. Of course, Penn State and South Florida used a similar style to also put up 500-plus yards of total offense.

Anyway, something has to give today in College Park. Will it be a Maryland offense that's not great? Or an Illinois defense that really hasn't stopped anybody this season? We'll find out starting in about 90 minutes.

