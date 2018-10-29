Oladipo charged with three counts of domestic battery

CHAMPAIGN — Lere Oladipo was charged with three counts of domestic battery Monday during his criminal arraignment in Champaign County court. The Illinois football player pleaded not guilty to all three charges — one for bodily harm and two for physical contact. All three charges are Class A misdemeanors that carry a maximum penalty of 364 days in county jail and $2,500 fine.

Oladipo, who was represented Monday by Urbana attorney Tom Bruno, will return to court at 9 a.m. on Dec. 21 for his intial pretrial date.

“Of course, that’s a serious offense to be charged with,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said Monday during his weekly press conference. “As our university policy, he’s been suspended indefinitely from our program. The university, of course, will go through an investigation with it.”

Smith said he reached out to Oladipo on Sunday after learning about the incident. Now, the Illini coach is stepping away from the situation.

“Per our university, once you have a domestic battery charge, I have nothing to do,” he said. “I talked to Lere just as one of our players. From there, he’s going through the system. We won’t be communicating anymore about anything like that.

“Right now, it’s about the charge. That’s all we know. I believe in letting things play out, letting the investigation occur and letting the truth come out. That’s where we are right now.”

The incident with Oladipo remains under invesigation. He was arrested at 1:03 a.m. Sunday in a university parking lot in the 100 block of East Peabody Drive after University of Illinois police received a call from someone claiming to hear a woman screaming. The arriving officers observed a man, later identified as Oladipo, forcing the woman — who was also observed to have a minor injury to her lip — into a car.

Oladipo’s situation, Smith said, doesn’t change how the Illinois coaching staff addresses potential similar incidents. Those discussions are always ongoing.

“This is reality a little bit, too,” Smith said. “It’s hard to know what everybody’s doing when you’re dealing with a program our size. We’re constantly talking to our guys about doing what’s right. I think most of the time we know what’s right.

“Do people step outside from time to time and do some things that maybe they shouldn’t? Yes, and if that’s the case, there’s consequences behind it like there is in society as a whole, too. But as far as us constantly teaching our players how to be a man and a man’s responsibility and doing what’s right and wrong, that’s daily.”