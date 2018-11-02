Bush to start against Minnesota

CHAMPAIGN — There is no more mystery about the Illinois starting quarterback on Saturday afternoon against Minnesota: graduate transfer AJ Bush Jr. gets the call.

Illinois coach Lovie Smith spilled the beans at Friday’s Illini Quarterback Club luncheon at Champaign Suites.

“I guess I’m telling an awful lot,” Smith told the crowd of about 200. “Both guys will be available.”

M.J. Rivers, who left last week’s game at Maryland with a concussion, will be Bush’s backup.

“It cleared up fairly quick,” Smith said. “He went through the concussion protocol, M.J.’s ready to go.”

Illinois is getting some of its injured players back on the field. Safety Tony Adams will play. Cornerback Nate Hobbs and linebacker Dele Harding will also be available.